James Fisher Marine Services Director Re-Elected to EEEGR Board

The trade body that has been representing the energy sector and its supply chain in the East of England for almost two decades, East of England Energy Group (EEEGR) has announced who will sit on its Board for the next three years.

Among the successful candidates is Martin Dronfield of James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS), who has been re-elected for a second term of three years, joining Andy Paine of Vattenfall and Patrick Phelan of Energy Business Catalyst as elected directors.

Martin Dronfield, director, strategy and business development at JFMS, said:

“I’m over the moon to be re-elected for a second term, it’s incredibly important to me. As is the region, it’s where I’m from, and the success of the supply chain.

“EEEGR represents around 270 members, many of whom are small medium enterprises (SME). It is often the way that trade organisations focus on the larger companies because they’re the ones that provide most of the funding but it’s actually the 90% smaller companies that need our support, which is something I am quite vocal about.

“Over the next three years, I want to help guide EEEGR through what is a fairly major global energy transition away from fossil fuel towards renewable energy. That will place some huge demands and mean big changes, and I hope I can help guide the organisation through that transition – not that we will completely achieve that in that short space of time, but we can put the foundations in place for that significant and exciting change,” Dronfield added.

Places such as Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft are at the forefront of the UK’s growing energy and engineering industries –a fact illustrated by the new £11.4m state-of-the-art energy skills centre, opened in Lowestoft, which will be the new home to the innovative East Coast Energy Training Academy, catering for around 1,000 students a year.