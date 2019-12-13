Damen Inks Contract with Cotecmar for New Research Vessel

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a Damen Technical Cooperation (DTC) contract with Cotecmar.

The contract will see DTC provide design, engineering and technical assistance for the construction of a Scientific Marine Research Vessel (Buque de Investigación Científico Marina (BICM)).

Cotecmar, operating two shipyards in Cartagena, will build the hydrographic and oceanogrpahic research vessel for DIMAR (Direccion Maritima – Maritime Authority) at their Mamonal location.

The vessel, which will be 83 meters in length with a beam of 16 meters, will be the largest and most complex vessel ever to be built in Colombia.

DIMAR will operate the vessel in Colombian waters, both Pacific and Caribbean, and will also sail it to the Antarctic. The vessel has various types of hydrographic equipment on board, including all deck equipment, for example, a large A-frame on the aft, and also extensive laboratory capacity on board. It also features a Helicopter deck and hangar, that can handle a Dauphin or a Bell 412 helicopter.

Pieter Becker, Damen’s area manager for Colombia, said: “We are very proud that we can assist Cotecmar with making this project a success. With our proven model of Damen Technical Cooperation we are sure that we can meet and exceed Cotecmar’s requirements before, during and after the construction of the vessel. Our goal is to remain in Colombia for a long time and to explore more opportunities for co-development and cooperation.”