Eidesvik Chairman to Hand Over the Helm

Norwegian vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore said that its chairman of the board, Kolbein Rege, will not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting in 2020.

Kolbein Rege will continue as chairman until the AGM.

The board will initiate a process for finding a replacement candidate prior to the next AGM due in May 2020.

Kolbein Rege said: “After 25 years of service as the chairman of the board of the company, I feel the time is right to hand over the helm. It has been a pleasure to serve the company for all these years and be part of a remarkable development of the company, and the industry as a whole.

In a joint statement, the Board of Directors said, “The board would like to thank Kolbein Rege for his long and loyal commitment to the company, and his invaluable contribution to the development of the company over these 25 years. We wish him all the best in the future.”

