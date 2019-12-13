OneSubsea 20K Subsea Production System for Chevron’s Anchor Field

OneSubsea has been awarded a contract by Chevron for the supply of an integrated subsea production and multiphase boosting system for the Anchor Field in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The subsea technologies, production and processing systems division of Schlumberger will supply vertical monobore production trees and multiphase flowmeters rated up to 20,000 psi.

Also included are production manifolds and an integrated manifold multiphase pump station rated to 16,500 psi, subsea controls and distribution. Awarded in March, this is the first 20,000-psi subsea production system contract in the industry.

We are delighted that Chevron has awarded OneSubsea the industry’s first 20,000-psi integrated deepwater project in the US Gulf of Mexico,” said Don Sweet, president, OneSubsea. “Our innovative technologies optimize project efficiency and help reduce cycle times. This project is an example of our commitment to drive customer performance and help Chevron unlock their next frontier of deepwater oil and gas resources.”

The equipment that will be deployed in this project is covered under the 20-year subsea equipment and services master order for Chevron’s development projects in the Gulf of Mexico.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (December 09 – ...

read more →

Subsea 7 in FEED Study for A/S Norske Shell's Ormen Lange

Subsea 7 has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) study by OneSubsea, a division of Schlumberger, for ...

read more →

OneSubsea Bags Subsea Deal for Ormen Lange

OneSubsea, a division of Schlumberger, has secured an engineering, procurement, construction and installation ...

read more →

Equinor in Increased Oil Recovery Project from St. Malo

Equinor has sanctioned a waterflood project in the St. Malo field in the US Gulf of Mexico. This waterflood ...

read more →

Aker Solutions Cuts First Steel for Lingshui Field Project

Aker Solutions has started fabrication work on the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Lingshui 17-2 ...

read more →

OneSubsea in Long-Term GoM Master Agreement with Chevron

Chevron has awarded OneSubsea a 20-year equipment and services master contract for subsea development projects in ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Wood Wins Jansz-Io Subsea FEED

Wood has secured a new contract with Chevron Australia to provide subsea integration and flow assurance front-end ...

read more →

Aker Solutions' Subsea Compression for Jansz-Io Field

Aker Solutions has secured a master contract to support the delivery of a subsea compression system for the Chevron ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Confirms Woodside Hat-Trick

Subsea 7 has confirmed the award of three contracts by Woodside since December 2018. Each contract is for ...

read more →

Subsea Integration Alliance Scoops Up Esso Australia Prize

Subsea Integration Alliance (OneSubsea and Subsea 7) has been awarded integrated subsea engineering, procurement, ...

read more →

Equinor Completes UK Rosebank Acquisition from Chevron

Equinor and Chevron have completed a transaction whereby Equinor has acquired Chevron’s 40% operated interest in ...

read more →

Maersk Supply Service Wins Chevron Australia Gig

Maersk Supply Service has been awarded a contract with Chevron Australia which will see two of its newbuild anchor ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (December 17 – ...

read more →

Neptune Wins with Chevron Australia

Neptune Survey has been awarded a five-year rig positioning contract by Chevron Australia. As part of the contract, ...

read more →

Schlumberger to Deliver Subsea Boosting System for Vigdis

OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from ...

read more →