Schlumberger CFO to Step Down

Simon Ayat, Photo: Schlumberger

Schlumberger has said that Simon Ayat, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will step down from this position effective January 22, 2020.

Ayat, who joined the Company in 1982, will remain with Schlumberger as senior strategic advisor to the company’s chief executive officer for a period of two years.

Schlumberger CEO, Olivier Le Peuch, said: “On behalf of the company and its board of directors, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Simon for his unique career and critical contributions as chief financial officer over the last 12 years, and I look forward to his continuing advice and support.”

Ayat will be replaced by Stephane Biguet as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. In a 24-year career with Schlumberger, Biguet has held senior positions in finance and operations at the field and headquarters levels. Prior to his current assignment he held the position of vice president, Finance of Schlumberger Limited.

Olivier Le Peuch added, “Stephane brings an in-depth knowledge of the financial function, has developed a close relationship with the executive leadership team and has critically contributed to the new Performance strategy, leading in particular the capital stewardship program.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

New Well Intervention and Stimulation Alliance Formed

Aker BP, Schlumberger and Stimwell Services have signed 5+5 year tripartite agreement to establish Well ...

read more →

Schlumberger Takes Major Impairments Hit

Schlumberger has seen red in the third quarter 2019 on major impairments on goodwill and assets. The oilfield ...

read more →

Schlumberger, Chevron and Microsoft Team Up on Energy AI

Schlumberger, Chevron and Microsoft have announced the industry’s first three-party collaboration to accelerate ...

read more →

New CEO Takes Helm at Magseis Fairfield

Magseis Fairfield has appointed Carel Hooijkaas as chief executive officer, effective October 01, 2019, succeeding ...

read more →

Schlumberger, IHS Markit in GAIA Strategic Collaboration

Schlumberger has established a strategic collaboration between WesternGeco, the company’s seismic and ...

read more →

Schlumberger and TGS in Egyptian Red Sea 3D Reimaging

Schlumberger and TGS announced a new 3D seismic reimaging project in the Egyptian Red Sea. The project will ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Schlumberger Intros HD Dual-Imaging for Oil-Based Mud

Schlumberger has introduced the TerraSphere high-definition dual-imaging-while-drilling service. The new service ...

read more →

Schlumberger Open-Sources Its Data Ecosystem

Schlumberger announced that it will open source its data ecosystem and contribute to The Open Group Open Subsurface ...

read more →

OneSubsea in Long-Term GoM Master Agreement with Chevron

Chevron has awarded OneSubsea a 20-year equipment and services master contract for subsea development projects in ...

read more →

New CEO for Schlumberger

Schlumberger has appointed Olivier Le Peuch as its new chief executive officer and member of the Schlumberger ...

read more →

TGS and Schlumberger Team Up on Gulf of Mexico OBS Surveys

TGS and Schlumberger have partnered on multiclient ocean-bottom node projects in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico. ...

read more →

Schlumberger Profit Slips 20 Percent

Schlumberger has seen its quarterly profit fall some 20 per cent against last year’s Q1 result despite relatively ...

read more →

Schlumberger Names Chief Operating Officer

Schlumberger has appointed Olivier Le Peuch as chief operating officer, effective immediately. Reporting to Paal ...

read more →

Schlumberger Posts $1.53 Full-Year EPS

Schlumberger has bounced back in black in the fourth quarter of 2018, against last year’s Q4 loss of $2.25 ...

read more →

Schlumberger to Deliver Subsea Boosting System for Vigdis

OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from ...

read more →