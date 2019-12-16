Andersen to Quit as NKT CFO

Cable specialist NKT said that its chief financial officer Roland M. Andersen has decided to resign.

According to the company, Andersen plans to leave no later than end-June 2020.

Andersen also took on the role of interim CEO in November last year, and was succeeded by Alexander Kara in August this year.

Chairman of the board of directors, Jens Due Olsen, said: “I regret that Roland M. Andersen has decided to move on from NKT and I wish to thank him for his dedicated work since he joined in 2015.

“In the past four years, Roland has held a leading position in the continued transformation of the power cables company, the acquisition of ABB HV Cables and the split of NKT into two separate listed companies.

“Furthermore I would like to address a special thanks for taking up the position as Interim CEO until Alexander Kara joined 1 August this year.”

The search for a new CFO of NKT will be initiated shortly.