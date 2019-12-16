Fugro Wins Hydrographic Survey Work for NOAA

Fugro has been awarded a 5-year contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to provide hydrographic surveying services in the US.

The contract was issued by NOAA’s National Ocean Service, Office of Coast Survey, to support the creation and maintenance of highly accurate nautical charts.

Over the past 20 years, NOAA has been one of Fugro’s key clients in the US,” said Mark MacDonald, Hydrography Director for Fugro in the Americas. “Through this long and valued partnership, we have pioneered the use of multiple bathymetric surveying techniques, such as airborne lidar bathymetry, to improve the efficiency, quality and safety of shallow water surveys. We are honoured to help NOAA fulfil the country’s hydrographic data needs and look forward to continuing innovation and delivering on future NOAA task orders.”

Fugro will manage all work associated with the new contract from its Houston-based Hydrography Centre of Excellence in the Americas.

Fugro established the centre in 2017 to address the region’s growing need for hydrographic services. Since then, the centre has developed innovative data acquisition systems, which are complemented by remote processing and large data transfer capabilities.

Two new technologies available to NOAA for upcoming task orders include RAMMS, a next-generation airborne lidar bathymetry system already used by the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office and the Canadian Hydrographic Service, and an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) designed for coastal surveys in challenging areas of shallow water, uncharted shoals and/or water clarity issues.

The new contract will run from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2024. Fugro is one of seven contractors who will receive task orders under the new IDIQ contracting programme.

The total maximum value of work to be shared among all contractors is USD 250 million.

