GasOil Equipment Supports Taiwan Cable Laying Project

Singapore-based Gas Oil Services (GasOil) has delivered a wireless 80t capacity Straightpoint (SP) Running Line Dynamometer to a pipe laying project offshore Taiwan.

The dynamometer, part of SP’s tension in motion range, was purchased by a Japanese company that employed it on wire rope as the cable was deployed from a vessel.

The end user sought a wireless versus a cabled solution. Sometimes called a TIMH, the product is built with dockside, marine, offshore, towage and salvage applications in mind. It is typically used when there is no anchor or dead end on the line, for example, when there is a requirement to measure a force at a specific point of a longer line.

Stephen Vanicek, marketing manager at GasOil, said: “As is often the case, an offshore project was presented with a requirement to find out the weight of a load or the force on a wire rope or line. We supplied the TIMH and accompanying software, which allowed the end user to constantly monitor the forces being applied on a rugged tablet that was mounted on the vessel. The client could accurately measure tension, speed, and pay in / pay out in real time.”

The TIMH is available in capacities up to 150t, as standard. In this case, the line pull was only 25t but due to the diameter of the wire rope, a larger unit (80t) was required.

“This was the first product we’d sold to this customer but it has already led to repeat business and we anticipate that further orders will follow.”