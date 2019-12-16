Greenlink Welcomes Beresford as CEO

Greenlink Interconnector has appointed Nigel Beresford as its CEO.

Beresford is taking on the role from December 2019, to head up the company as it nears commercial milestones and progresses towards construction of the Greenlink interconnector.

Peter Ewing has also been appointed as director of Finance and Regulation.

Greenlink is a proposed subsea and underground electricity cable connecting the power markets of Ireland and Great Britain.

The project is scheduled to begin construction in the second half of 2020 and be operational by 2023.

Nigel Beresford joins Greenlink from GE Steam Power, where he was general manager Repair Services.

Peter Ewing joins Greenlink from Northern Ireland Electricity where he was director of Regulation and Market Operations.

Shreya Malik of Partners Group, one of the two shareholders in Greenlink, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nigel as Greenlink’s CEO. As well as bringing extensive energy industry knowledge from a career devoted to the power generation sector, he also has a strong track record in harnessing the best from diverse teams to deliver complex projects.”

Nigel Beresford said: “Greenlink is of critical importance to Ireland and the UK. It will support both countries’ decarbonisation, renewable energy and energy security objectives, while creating downward pressure on consumer bills. I am delighted to be heading up such an exciting and significant cross-border energy infrastructure project and look forward to working with Greenlink’s high calibre team to take the project forward.”

Joseph Slamm of Hudson Sustainable Investments, added: “Good progress has been made on the project so far, with procurement for the major construction contracts currently under way. With Nigel’s leadership and Peter Ewing’s extensive experience of electricity regulation and corporate finance, we have a senior team that will drive Greenlink forward through the next set of milestones to financial close and into construction.”