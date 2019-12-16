Naval Group Inks Anti-Torpedo Countermeasure Deals in OZ

Naval Group has signed nine different memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Australian companies to manufacture its countermeasure solutions for the Royal Australian Navy in Australia.

Naval Group Pacific is proposing what it calls a breakthrough in anti-torpedo countermeasures for Australia’s submarine and surface ship programs with CANTO, the latest countermeasure generation based on Dilution/Confusion multi-effects.

This breakthrough in the field of anti-torpedo defence, applies the dilution/confusion concept to defend High Value and Mission Essential Units by generating a high-level acoustic signals over 360-degree, covering the full frequency range of the attacking torpedo.

This anti-torpedo system, fitted with its associated reaction module CONTRALTO, which computes the most appropriate evasive manoeuvre and deployment sequence once a threat is detected, is already in service in the French Navy and in several Foreign navies.

François Romanet, CEO, Naval Group Pacific, said: “This capability will provide navies with a combat-proven solution and if manufactured in Australia, will provide transfer new technology and skills to local industry.”

Naval Group has signed MoUs with:

Archer Enterprises: precision CNC Machining, Fabrication, Assembly and Testing of Complex Mechanical Components, Assemblies & Sub-Systems, Including Electrical Control Integration for Performance Critical Applications;

Axiom Precision Manufacturing: an experienced manufacturer of complex, precision electro-mechanical components and assemblies for the Defence and Aerospace industries whose Defence Secure facility expansion provides a unique capability for sensitive Defence projects into the future;

Baron Rubber: a contract manufacturer, specialising in build-to-print moulded components and assemblies made in silicone, rubber, composites and engineering grade polymers;

BB Engineering Pty Ltd: specialising in Naval & Military Applications for Precision CNC Machined and Turned Components;

CAMPAGNO Engineering: specialised in precision engineering and machining;

GPC Electronics: based in Western Sydney and Australia’s leading dedicated Contract Electronics Manufacturer for build to print Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBA), Box Build and Mechanical sub-assembly of electronic products;

Land Air Sea Space (LASS) Pty Ltd: specialists in design manufacture and repair of high-quality electrical cable assemblies, wired enclosures and interconnecting systems;

MacTaggart Scott Australia: providing support and engineering services to meet the requirements of the Royal Australian Navy, in particular for the Collins class submarines and the two LHDs. The facilities in Adelaide offer a significant engineering capability as well as increasing design services;

Verseng Group: a wholly South Australian owned and operated engineering & precision manufacturing organization specialising in the manufacture of CNC machined components, fabrication, complex assemblies for the defence, mining, heavy industrial, marine and agricultural markets.