Naval Group Inks Anti-Torpedo Countermeasure Deals in OZ

Naval Group has signed nine different memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Australian companies to manufacture its countermeasure solutions for the Royal Australian Navy in Australia.

Naval Group Pacific is proposing what it calls a breakthrough in anti-torpedo countermeasures for Australia’s submarine and surface ship programs with CANTO, the latest countermeasure generation based on Dilution/Confusion multi-effects.

This breakthrough in the field of anti-torpedo defence, applies the dilution/confusion concept to defend High Value and Mission Essential Units by generating a high-level acoustic signals over 360-degree, covering the full frequency range of the attacking torpedo.

This anti-torpedo system, fitted with its associated reaction module CONTRALTO, which computes the most appropriate evasive manoeuvre and deployment sequence once a threat is detected, is already in service in the French Navy and in several Foreign navies.

François Romanet, CEO, Naval Group Pacific, said: “This capability will provide navies with a combat-proven solution and if manufactured in Australia, will provide transfer new technology and skills to local industry.”

Naval Group has signed MoUs with:

Archer Enterprises: precision CNC Machining, Fabrication, Assembly and Testing of Complex Mechanical Components, Assemblies & Sub-Systems, Including Electrical Control Integration for Performance Critical Applications;

Axiom Precision Manufacturing: an experienced manufacturer of complex, precision electro-mechanical components and assemblies for the Defence and Aerospace industries whose Defence Secure facility expansion provides a unique capability for sensitive Defence projects into the future;

Baron Rubber: a contract manufacturer, specialising in build-to-print moulded components and assemblies made in silicone, rubber, composites and engineering grade polymers;

BB Engineering Pty Ltd: specialising in Naval & Military Applications for Precision CNC Machined and Turned Components;

CAMPAGNO Engineering: specialised in precision engineering and machining;

GPC Electronics: based in Western Sydney and Australia’s leading dedicated Contract Electronics Manufacturer for build to print Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBA), Box Build and Mechanical sub-assembly of electronic products;

Land Air Sea Space (LASS) Pty Ltd: specialists in design manufacture and repair of high-quality electrical cable assemblies, wired enclosures and interconnecting systems;

MacTaggart Scott Australia: providing support and engineering services to meet the requirements of the Royal Australian Navy, in particular for the Collins class submarines and the two LHDs. The facilities in Adelaide offer a significant engineering capability as well as increasing design services;

Verseng Group: a wholly South Australian owned and operated engineering & precision manufacturing organization specialising in the manufacture of CNC machined components, fabrication, complex assemblies for the defence, mining, heavy industrial, marine and agricultural markets.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Dutch MOD Picks Trio for Submarine Renewal Final Round

Naval Group has been selected by the Netherlands Ministry of Defence (MOD) to enter the next phase in the selection ...

read more →

Royal IHC and Breman Machinery in Submarines Pact

Royal IHC and Breman Machinery have signed an agreement to cooperate on building complex and steel structures with ...

read more →

JFD Inks Turkey Pact with Armelsan

JFD has announced a new partnership with Armelsan, a Turkey-based designer and supplier of sonar systems for the ...

read more →

JSK and Kraken Collaborate on New Sonar Solution

JSK Naval Support, the Canadian anti-submarine warfare (ASW) specialist, and Kraken Robotic Systems have teamed up ...

read more →

ROK Navy Anti-Submarine WTT Maintenance Deal for eMARINE

Information and communications technology provider for the maritime industry, eMARINE Global, has signed a contract ...

read more →

C-Job Naval Architects Expands in US

C-Job Naval Architects plans to expand its business to the United States by opening a dedicated branch office in ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (June 24 – June ...

read more →

TechnipFMC to Pay $300M to Close Anti-Corruption Probe

TechnipFMC has agreed to resolutions with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the U.S. Securities and Exchange ...

read more →

Naval Group Inks Submarine Design Contract in Australia

Naval Group has, under the Future Submarine Program, signed the first phase of the Submarine Design Contract. The ...

read more →

WWII Destroyer USS Strong Wreck Found

Wreckage of World War II destroyer USS Strong (DD 467) was recently discovered resting 300 meters below the surface ...

read more →

US Navy Wraps Up Mine-Hunting Sonar Developmental Trials

The US Navy has completed developmental testing for the AN/AQS-20C mine-hunting sonar system at Naval Surface ...

read more →

Wreckage of WWII Aircraft Carrier USS Hornet Found

Wreckage of the World War II aircraft carrier USS Hornet was recently discovered by the expedition crew of Paul G. ...

read more →

Teledyne Nets IDIQ Contract from Naval Oceanographic Office

Teledyne Webb Research, a division of Teledyne Technologies, has received an indefinite delivery/indefinite ...

read more →

Innovo Gets Anti-Bribery Accreditation

The International Standards Organisation (ISO) has awarded Innovo certification for the company’s ...

read more →

Leidos Tech for US Navy Submarine Defense

Leidos has been awarded a contract by the US Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command to develop torpedo ...

read more →