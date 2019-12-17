Boskalis Wins €85M in Contracts

Illustration of Lillebaelt Crossing Works; Photo: Boskalis

Boskalis has been awarded two offshore contracts with a combined value of approximately €85 million.

For a new offshore wind farm in Taiwan, Boskalis will carry out the scour protection of the turbine foundations and in Denmark a four-kilometer-long gas pipeline will be installed in the seabed.

The execution of both projects is scheduled to take place in 2020.

In Taiwan, Boskalis was awarded a contract for the scour protection for the Yunlin offshore wind farm. The award was made by Yunneng Wind Power. Boskalis will install rock on the seabed around the 71 monopile foundations serving as scour protection. In total 325,000 tons of rock sourced from local quarries in Taiwan will be installed using a fallpipe vessel. The project is scheduled to start early 2020 and is expected to be completed late 2020.

Boskalis also secured a contract from the Danish Energinet Gas-TSO for the laying of a new 4-kilometer-long, 36 inch gas pipeline from Jutland to Funen in the Lillebaelt of Denmark.

The project includes the pre-trenching, pipe-pull, cofferdam construction and post-lay rock installation to protect the pipeline.

A novelty for this project is the requirement to have a bend in the pipeline for which an innovative guiding roller system will be applied. The project involves multiple disciplines from within the Boskalis group requiring a trailing suction hopper dredger, fallpipe vessel and backhoe dredger.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Boskalis Snaps Up Horizon

Boskalis has acquired the remaining 37.5% in the UAE-based survey specialist Horizon. The acquisition follows the ...

read more →

Boskalis New Vessel to Set Up OWF Foundations in Taiwan

Boskalis and its Taiwanese partner Hwa Chi Construction have been awarded the foundation scope for the Taiwanese ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (June 17 – June ...

read more →

Rotech Wins Boskalis Gig

Rotech Subsea has been awarded contracts for two significant scopes of work for Boskalis Subsea Cables & ...

read more →

SMD Secures Another Boskalis Order

Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD) has signed a contract to supply a 200Te Multi-Mode Pre Lay Plough to marine service ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (May 27 – June ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Boskalis Scores £100M in North Sea

Boskalis Subsea Services said it has been awarded over £100 million worth of contracts in the North Sea over the ...

read more →

SMD Delivers New Cable Burial Tractor to Boskalis

Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD) has delivered a 2400hp Cable Burial Tractor (CBT2400) to Boskalis. The CBT2400 and ...

read more →

Reach Subsea Wins More Work

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea said it has recently been awarded subsea IMR and survey and inspection contracts ...

read more →

Rem Offshore Fleet Wins Five Contracts

Rem Offshore has signed a total of 5 term contracts for the fleet with a total contract value of more than NOK 200 ...

read more →

Boskalis Acquires UAE Marine Services Provider Horizon

Royal Boskalis Westminster (Boskalis) has acquired a 62.5% stake in the Horizon Group (Horizon), a provider ...

read more →

Boskalis Repairs Offshore Wind Farm Inter-Array Cables

Royal Boskalis has signed a sizable contract for the replacement and repair of a part of the inter-array cables at ...

read more →

Boskalis in New Subsea Deal in Middle East

Royal Boskalis Westminster has signed a multi-year subsea services agreement in the Middle East. The base value of ...

read more →

Boskalis Favourites for Inch Cape Marine Works

Boskalis has signed an exclusive pre-construction agreement (PCA) for the Inch Cape offshore wind farm project. The ...

read more →

Boskalis Snaps Up BoDo's Cable Installation Business

Boskalis has reached an agreement with SPIE to acquire offshore cable installation activities and assets of Bohlen ...

read more →