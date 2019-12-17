Fugro Reduces Board of Management

The supervisory board of Fugro has decided to reduce Fugro’s board of management, which currently consists of three persons, to the CEO and CFO positions only.

With the group director Europe-Africa starting January 2020, Fugro’s executive leadership team (ELT) is fully staffed and operational.

Following through, the supervisory board has concluded that Fugro’s board of management can be adjusted. As a consequence, Brice Bouffard, whose term as member of the board of management finishes at the Annual General Meeting on April30,  2020, will not be nominated for reelection.

After this adjustment, the board of management of Fugro will consist of Mark Heine, CEO, and Paul Verhagen, CFO.

Besides the board of management, the ELT comprises the four regional group directors, the group director Development & Digital Transformation, the group director HR and the general counsel.

Wim Herijgers – who is currently group director Digital Transformation & Innovation – will take over the development role and continue as group director Development and Digital Transformation.

Mark Heine, CEO said: “Brice Bouffard joined Fugro and the Board of Management in 2016 and made a great contribution to our organisation. I would like to express my appreciation of the work delivered and the attitude Brice displayed during his tenure at our company and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

