ONGC Hires Shearwater for Seismic Work Off India

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a combined 2D and 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition campaign by ONGC in Eastern Offshore, India.  

The contract is planned for execution in the first half of 2020.

The survey covers 1,600 sq. km of 3D and 800 km of 2D data in a deepwater area of the Bay of Bengal.

“We are very pleased to return to work with ONGC in India for a fourth consecutive season” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. “Our track record for seismic operations offshore India is unparalleled and we look forward to executing this season’s work and strengthening that position.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Shearwater Shoots Seismic for Shell in Black Sea

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a seismic acquisition contract by Royal Dutch Shell (Shell) in the Black Sea. ...

read more →

Shearwater Adds Second Vessel for South America Survey

Shearwater GeoServices has expanded the previously announced South America survey to two vessels, and confirmed the ...

read more →

Shearwater in New Eastern Mediterranean Seismic Survey

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a new 3D seismic survey in the Eastern Mediterranean. The one-month survey will ...

read more →

Shearwater Gets South Africa Seismic Project from Total

Shearwater GeoServices has received a conditional letter of award for a 2D seismic acquisition and fast-track ...

read more →

Shearwater Wins Southeast Asia Job

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a combined 3D and 2D seismic survey in Southeast Asia. The contract covers ...

read more →

Shearwater in 3D Isometrix Seismic Survey for Ecopetrol

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D Isometrix seismic survey by Colombia’s Ecopetrol. It will be ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Shearwater Bags Seismic Project in Turkey

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a seismic acquisition and depth processing contract by Türkiye Petrolleri ...

read more →

Shearwater Strengthens Brazil Footprint

Shearwater GeoServices has established a new Brazilian subsidiary ‘Shearwater GeoServices do Brasil Ltda’ and ...

read more →

Shearwater Wraps Up Cambodia Seismic Shoot for KrisEnergy

Shearwater Geoservices has completed a 3D seismic survey for KrisEnergy, an independent upstream oil and gas ...

read more →

Shearwater Gets New Seismic Survey from Total Off Denmark

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 4D seismic survey by Total E&P Danmark over Tyra, Tyra SE and Roar ...

read more →

Shearwater Gets Norwegian Sea Work by TGS

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D multi-client project in the Norwegian Sea by TGS. The survey is ...

read more →

NPD Hires Shearwater for Barents Sea Shoot

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a contract for a Barents Sea seismic acquisition survey with full data ...

read more →

Shearwater in Troll Unit Seismic Shoot for Equinor

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a contract for a 4D seismic survey at the Troll Unit by Equinor, to be conducted ...

read more →

Shearwater Nets Turkey Seismic Deal

Shearwater GeoServices has secured seismic acquisition and depth processing contract by Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim ...

read more →

Shearwater to Undertake 4D Seismic Surveys for Equinor

Shearwater GeoServices has secured an award of three 4D seismic surveys by Equinor to be conducted this summer in ...

read more →