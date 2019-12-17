ONGC Hires Shearwater for Seismic Work Off India

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a combined 2D and 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition campaign by ONGC in Eastern Offshore, India.

The contract is planned for execution in the first half of 2020.

The survey covers 1,600 sq. km of 3D and 800 km of 2D data in a deepwater area of the Bay of Bengal.

“We are very pleased to return to work with ONGC in India for a fourth consecutive season” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. “Our track record for seismic operations offshore India is unparalleled and we look forward to executing this season’s work and strengthening that position.”