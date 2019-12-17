Polarcus and Sovcomflot Postpone Vessel Redelivery

Polarcus and Sovcomflot have agreed to postpone the scheduled redelivery of the Vyacheslav Tikhonov vessel.

The redelivery of the vessel was postponed until January 15, 2020, while potential projects are pursued by SCF.

The vessel will remain under the ‘charter back’ to a Polarcus subsidiary during this period on amended terms.

Prior to the latest agreement to postpone the redelivery of Vyacheslav Tikhonov, originally named Polarcus Selma, the vessel redelivery was expected in November 2019.

Polarcus expected the redelivery following completion of the wide-azimuth project in the Americas.

