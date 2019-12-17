Subsea 7 Scores Lingshui 17-2 Risers Gig

Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract by Offshore Oil Engineering Co. (COOEC), for CNOOC’s Lingshui 17-2 gas field development project – steel catenary risers installation services.

The field is located in the South China Sea approximately 150 kilometers offshore Sanya, Hainan province.

The contract scope includes transportation and installation of five steel catenary risers with diameters ranging from 10″ to 18″.

Lingshui 17-2 field water depth ranges from 1450 meters to 1560 meters.

Project management and engineering will start immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with offshore operations taking place in the first half of 2021.

Christopher Ratajczak, vice president Asia, said: “We recognise the importance of this project to both COOEC and the operator, CNOOC. We are delighted that they have selected Subsea 7 as their partner. It further demonstrates the trust that clients put in our ability to deliver technically challenging projects in deep water.”

The contract is said to be between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.

