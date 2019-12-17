Tekmar Delivers WindFloat Protection

zoom OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Tekmar has completed a quick turnaround project in under four weeks for DeepOcean and its ultimate client Hengtong.

The works saw Tekmar deliver over 6.5 kilometers of protection weighing over 6.5 tonnes of TEKTHANE polyurethane for the EDP WindFloat project off the coast of Portugal.

James Ritchie, CEO of Tekmar, said: “We are proud of this project not only due to the successful completion by Tekmar Energy, but also as it demonstrates the world leading capabilities in the region, and as Chairman of EnergiCoast I am keen to shout about the expertise in the North East of England.”

On working together on the project DeepOcean, said: “We have always had a very good relationship with Tekmar and enjoy working togethe. Having this cluster of expertise in the North East aids our ability to react and tackle the future industry challenges together.”