Valhall Flank West Production Starts

Aker BP and its partner Pandion Energy have produced first oil from Valhall Flank West in the North Sea.

Through the development of this field, the wellhead platform alliance between Aker BP, Kvaerner, Aker Solutions and ABB set a new standard for delivery of flank developments on the Norwegian shelf.

This is truly a delivery worthy of respect. The alliance has worked together as one strong team. Not only have they delivered on the ambition of making the safest project ever, but the alliance is also delivering ahead of schedule and within budget,” said CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik in Aker BP.

The Plan for Development and Operation was submitted in December 2017. The first steel was cut at Kvaerner’s yard in Verdal in April 2018. Just over one year later, both the jacket and the topsides were installed on the field with no additional carry-over work.

Valhall Flank West is a wellhead platform that will normally be unmanned. It receives power from shore via the Valhall field centre.

Valhall Flank West is a benchmark for good project execution. Reorganisation of the value chain through strategic partnership and alliances is an important part of Aker BP’s strategy. Four alliances have contributed to the project, and Valhall Flank West is visible proof that this strategy creates enormous value for the company,” said Hersvik.

A significant scope of modification work has been carried out on the Valhall field centre. The subsea alliance has been responsible for the work to tie Valhall Flank West to the field centre through pipelines, power cables and umbilicals. The Maersk Invincible rig came to the field in July, and the first two wells were drilled and completed in record time.

It’s impressive to see the results achieved in the project. Together with our alliance partners, we are demonstrating a reduced number of engineering hours, reduced costs and reduced construction time compared with similar projects. And most important of all, this work has been performed without any serious harm to people and the environment,” said Knut Sandvik, SVP Projects in Aker BP.

We also see that we can extract even more improvement, efficiency and value creation through the alliance model in future projects. This is very motivating,” Sandvik added.

The Valhall field has produced more than one billion barrels of oil equivalent since the field was opened in 1982. The ambition is to produce another billion barrels over the next 40 years.

Valhall Flank West is an important contribution to achieving our ambition for Valhall. The plan calls for the field to contribute close to 80 million barrels of oil equivalent to Valhall’s production,” said Kjetel Digre, SVP Operations & Asset Development in Aker BP.

The partnership has invested NOK 5.5 billion in Valhall Flank West. The plan is to drill nine wells, but the option of drilling even more is being considered.

Aker BP sees an enormous potential in the Valhall area. We have started removing old platforms from the field centre, we are investing in new wells, we are plugging old wells and we are actively seeking new business opportunities in the area. With Valhall Flank West on stream, this represents another important step towards achieving our ambition of another billion barrels from Valhall. Congratulations to everyone involved in this fantastic project,” added Digre.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Aker Solutions Subsea Production System for Ærfugl Phase Two

Aker Solutions has been awarded a contract from Aker BP to deliver the subsea production system for the second ...

read more →

Aker BP in First Single-Trip Multi-Frac Campaign on Valhall

Aker BP has executed the first successful ‘Single-Trip Multi-Frac’ campaign on the Valhall field. ...

read more →

His Majesty the King to Open Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup

Equinor has informed that His Majesty the King will perform the official opening of the Johan Sverdrup field centre ...

read more →

Polarcus Wins West Africa Shoot

Oslo-listed Polarcus has been awarded a 4D marine seismic acquisition project offshore West Africa. The project is ...

read more →

Inpex Eyes Ichthys Field Surveys

Inpex has proposed to undertake pre-engineering survey activities with aim to further develop the Ichthys Field in ...

read more →

Van Oord Wins Its First Cable Project in Taiwan

Van Oord has secured a contract from Ørsted for the cable installation works at the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Equinor, AkerBP, Wellesley Make Norwegian Sea Gas Discovery

Equinor and its partners, AkerBP and Wellesley Petroleum, have found gas in the Ørn exploration well south-west of ...

read more →

New Oil Discovery for Equinor at Utsira High

Equinor and partners Lundin and Spirit Energy have made a small oil discovery in production licence 167 at the ...

read more →

McDermott, COOEC Land $3B Saudi Aramco Deal

McDermott has been awarded a contract in excess of $3 billion for Package 1 of Saudi Aramco’s Marjan ...

read more →

MDL Extends West African Work Scope

Maritime Developments (MDL) has secured a follow-up flexible and umbilical installation job offshore West Africa. ...

read more →

Synterra Technologies Begins Xanadu Seismic Survey

Norwest Energy has informed that seismic contractor Synterra Technologies has started the acquisition of the Xanadu ...

read more →

Aker BP Appoints New SVP

Aker BP has appointed Marit Blaasmo to the role of senior vice president (SVP) for Health, Safety, Security, ...

read more →

Kvaerner Preps Valhall Flank West Jacket

Kvaerner has built the steel jacket for Valhall Flank West project and made it ready for transport to the Aker ...

read more →

BP Sees Second Stage of West Nile Delta Online

BP has started production from additional two West Nile Delta gas fields, Giza and Fayoum, offshore Egypt. Gas is ...

read more →

Shearwater in OBS Surveys for Aker BP and Equinor

Shearwater GeoServices has secured an award of four Ocean Bottom Seismic (OBS) surveys by Aker BP and Equinor in ...

read more →