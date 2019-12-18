Forum UK Beefs Up Its Hyperbaric Testing Facility

Forum Energy Technologies has completed a three-month upgrade to its hyperbaric testing facility, which, according to the company, will result in an operational time saving to client of more than 35 per cent.

Located at the company’s Kirkbymoorside base in North Yorkshire, UK, the pressure test tank is said to be one of the largest in Europe and provides a well-located facility for the critical testing of subsea equipment. It has been widely used in previous years by the oil and gas, defence and subsea telecommunications industries.

Forum has a dedicated engineering team of 25 personnel based at the facility to assist in testing operations.

Improvements include enhanced pumps, which can reduce tank filling by 45 minutes. The tank’s door has been fitted with the latest technology allowing it to be opened and closed 1.5 hours quicker than before.

The tank is rated to 241bar (2,400m depth) and measures 2.4m diameter x 9.7m length. An HMG300 Hydac system is also installed to accurately and efficiently capture data, including pressure, temperature and flow.

Kevin Taylor, vice president of subsea vehicles at Forum Energy Technologies, said: “Forum’s UK-based hyperbaric test tank has been a vital asset for decades and has supported major oil and gas operators, subsea service providers, international navies and telecommunication companies from around the world. As E&P activity ramps back up in the North Sea and new research and development projects are sanctioned, we are seeing increased demand for our hyperbaric test tank. The recent upgrades, coupled with a larger engineering team, means that testing can now be more tailored to customer requirements, providing bespoke and faster service. The investment also underlines our commitment to our clients by providing a solution to address their challenges and exceed their expectations.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Scottish Oil Club Rebrands

The Scottish Oil Club has announced a relaunch, with a new name and refreshed branding that better reflects its ...

read more →

Forum Books $533M Loss

Forum Energy Technologies has recorded loss in the third-quarter 2019 of $533 million, or $4.83 per diluted share, ...

read more →

Forum Wraps Up eROV Trials

Forum Subsea Technologies’ latest remotely operated vehicle (ROV), the XLe Spirit, has completed sea trials in ...

read more →

Sonardyne SPRINT-Nav Beefs Up DOF Subsea Brazil ROV Fleet

DOF Subsea has equipped a further three of its Brazilian offshore vessel fleet with hybrid acoustic and inertial ...

read more →

Forum Sells Ashtead Technology Stake

Forum Energy Technologies’ subsidiaries have entered into a definitive agreement to sell their 40% interest ...

read more →

Unique Group Introduces HBOT

Unique Group has launched its in-house designed and manufactured multiplace hyperbaric oxygen treatment (HBOT) ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Forum Reduces Quarterly Deficit

Forum Energy Technologies recorded loss in the second-quarter 2019 of $14 million, or $12 cents per diluted share, ...

read more →

JFD Boosts Diver Safety on Two TechnipFMC Vessels

JFD  has completed mating trials of its latest portable hyperbaric reception facility (PHRF) for TechnipFMC. The ...

read more →

Optime Hyperbaric Chambers for NUI

NUI, the Bergen-based Norwegian independent hyperbaric research and test facility, has agreed to purchase two very ...

read more →

International Diving Industry Forum Established

The International Diving Industry Forum (IDIF) has been established to reduce and control the risks associated with ...

read more →

Red Ink for Forum

Forum Energy Technologies recorded loss in the first-quarter 2019 of $8 million, or 7 cents per diluted share, ...

read more →

DOF Subsea Orders Forum ROVs

Forum Subsea Technologies has secured orders from DOF Subsea to supply three of its Ultra Compact Perry XLX-C ...

read more →

Forum Makes Management Changes

Forum Energy Technologies has promoted John C. Ivascu to serve as senior vice president, general counsel and ...

read more →

Forum Sinks on Impairments

Forum Energy Technologies recorded loss in the fourth-quarter 2018 of $384 million, or $3.52 per diluted share, ...

read more →

Forum Introduces New Electric ROV

Forum Subsea Technologies has introduced an electric remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to drive cost efficiencies for ...

read more →