NTT to Start Construction of MIST Subsea Cable

NTT is set to start the construction of a large-capacity submarine cable, MIST,  between Singapore, Myanmar and India (Mumbai and Chennai).

The construction will be part of a strategic joint venture for international submarine cables in South East Asia, with Orient Link from December 2019.

The MIST cable system will have a total length of 11,000km, connecting Singapore, Myanmar and India, and will include capacity for future expansion.

NTT’s current offerings through cable systems such as Asia Submarine cable Express (ASE), Asia Pacific Gateway (APG), Pacific Crossing -1(PC-1) and JUPITER cables (under construction) provide global connectivity from Asia to the United States. The MIST cable system along with these existing offerings will allow for NTT to grow its offering and expand into India and beyond.

NTT CEO, Jason Goodall said, “Businesses and individuals from all over the world are experiencing the accelerated growth of digital connectivity – and this is especially true within Asia. Globally, India and South East Asia are some of the world’s fastest-growing economies. As digital investment and demand for data capacity continues to increase, providing access to reliable connectivity will remain critical to accelerate economic and social growth. The implementation of MIST will ultimately allow us to work with our clients around the world to build a truly connected future.”

NTT operates large-scale data centers in Singapore, Myanmar, and India. To ensure the end-to-end quality of the network especially for data center customers, NTT plans to connect the MIST cable landing stations directly to each data center through large-capacity fiber which will be owned, built and operated by NTT.

The cable will be designed to support 240TBPS with 400 Gbps optical wavelength-division multiplex transmission, capable of transmitting a six-hour high-definition video in one second.

NTT is aiming to expand its business by connecting the Asian data traffic hub – Singapore – to countries such as Myanmar and India, where there is an exponential growth in demand for data capacity.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Global Offshore Charters Solstad’s CSV

Solstad Offshore has been awarded a long-term contract with Global Offshore, part of the Global Marine Group for ...

read more →

Manatua Cable Consortium Approves Installation Ops

A consortium responsible for the Manatua submarine cable has approved the installation operations of the Manatua – ...

read more →

Oceanteam Extends Cable Storage Contract

Oceanteam Solutions has secured a subsea cable storage contract extension with one of its premier clients. The ...

read more →

First Subsea Guards Kincardine Cables

First Subsea has secured a contract with Spanish developer and construction company Cobra Group to provide cable ...

read more →

Nexans Moves Forward with Aurora Construction

Nexans has hosted the grand block ceremony that represented a key step in the construction of its new cable ...

read more →

Subsea 7 to Install Cable System on Taiwanese OWF

Subsea 7 has been awarded a sizeable contract for the installation of the submarine cable system on an offshore ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Manatua Cable Manufacture Moves Forward

Avaroa Cable has passed the halfway mark in manufacture of the 3600km Manatua Cable, connecting Samoa and Tahiti ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Bags Offshore Wind Farm Cable Contract in UK

Subsea 7’s Seaway 7 has secured a sizeable contract for the Hornsea Two offshore wind farm project by Optimus ...

read more →

Google’s New Subsea Cable to Land on St Helena

St Helena Government (SHG) has issued a letter of intent to connect St Helena to the Equiano subsea cable project. ...

read more →

Google Intros New Subsea Cable Linking Europe and Africa

Google has introduced Equiano, a new private subsea cable that will connect Africa with Europe. Once complete, ...

read more →

Sumitomo Electric Delivers Two HVDC Interconnector Projects

Sumitomo Electric Industries has completed two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnector cable projects ...

read more →

ZTT Delivers 500kV AC Subsea Cable Project

Recently, ZTT Submarine Cable (ZTTSC) completed the factory test and delivery of 500kV AC submarine cable for the ...

read more →

SubCom Inks H2 Cable Deal to Link Australia to Hong Kong

Subsea cable company SubCom will install the first direct link from Australia to Hong Kong. SubCom was commissioned ...

read more →

Cooper Sees Sole Offshore Construction Campaign Delivered

Installation and testing of the 67-kilometer control umbilical connecting the Sole gas field with the Orbost Gas ...

read more →

NEC Submarine Cable to Connect Okinawa and Kagoshima

NEC Corporation has secured a contract by Okinawa Cellular Telephone Company to design, engineer, supply, install, ...

read more →