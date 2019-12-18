NTT to Start Construction of MIST Subsea Cable

NTT is set to start the construction of a large-capacity submarine cable, MIST, between Singapore, Myanmar and India (Mumbai and Chennai).

The construction will be part of a strategic joint venture for international submarine cables in South East Asia, with Orient Link from December 2019.

The MIST cable system will have a total length of 11,000km, connecting Singapore, Myanmar and India, and will include capacity for future expansion.

NTT’s current offerings through cable systems such as Asia Submarine cable Express (ASE), Asia Pacific Gateway (APG), Pacific Crossing -1(PC-1) and JUPITER cables (under construction) provide global connectivity from Asia to the United States. The MIST cable system along with these existing offerings will allow for NTT to grow its offering and expand into India and beyond.

NTT CEO, Jason Goodall said, “Businesses and individuals from all over the world are experiencing the accelerated growth of digital connectivity – and this is especially true within Asia. Globally, India and South East Asia are some of the world’s fastest-growing economies. As digital investment and demand for data capacity continues to increase, providing access to reliable connectivity will remain critical to accelerate economic and social growth. The implementation of MIST will ultimately allow us to work with our clients around the world to build a truly connected future.”

NTT operates large-scale data centers in Singapore, Myanmar, and India. To ensure the end-to-end quality of the network especially for data center customers, NTT plans to connect the MIST cable landing stations directly to each data center through large-capacity fiber which will be owned, built and operated by NTT.

The cable will be designed to support 240TBPS with 400 Gbps optical wavelength-division multiplex transmission, capable of transmitting a six-hour high-definition video in one second.

NTT is aiming to expand its business by connecting the Asian data traffic hub – Singapore – to countries such as Myanmar and India, where there is an exponential growth in demand for data capacity.