Shearwater in Malaysia Seismic for Repsol

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded hybrid node and towed streamer seismic survey by Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia.

The survey is scheduled for Q1 2020 and is expected to take 2 months to complete.

The project covers approximately 1,000 square kilometers of ocean bottom and towed streamer seismic on Repsol’s operated block offshore Peninsular Malaysia.

The multi-purpose vessel (MPV) SW Vespucci will acquire the seismic using Flexisource triple source in combination with Qmarine towed streamer and ocean bottom nodes.