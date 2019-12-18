Sif Monopiles for Saint-Nazaire

Eiffage Métal has awarded Sif Holding a contract for the delivery of 80 monopiles and the primary steel for 80 transition pieces for the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm in France.

Sif’s scope comprises manufacturing of the monopiles, storage at its MV2 facility and delivery at its deep sea quay side in 2020-2021 and the delivery of the primary steel for the transition pieces to Smulders Hoboken.

The Saint- Nazaire wind farm is situated 12-20 kilometers offshore in 12 to 25 meters water depth. Eolien Maritime France (EMF), a joint venture of EDF Renewables and Canadian energy infrastructure company Enbridge, will realize the project.

Fred van Beers, CEO of Sif, said: “The Saint-Nazaire project has been on our radar screen for quite a while. It was already in our orderbook as a project under exclusive negotiations. We are happy and proud that the project kick-off is finally there and we can start production for this milestone project, which will contribute to the ambitious French offshore wind plans. We thank Eiffage for their trust in Sif and look forward to a fruitful continuation of the cooperation with them and their subsidiary Smulders Hoboken.”