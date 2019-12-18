Vår Energi to Extend Balder Area Production to 2045

Vår Energi and license partner Mime Petroleum have submitted the revised plan for Development and Operations of Balder and Ringhorne, the Balder Future project, to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Vår Energi and Mime Petroleum plan to extend the Balder and Ringhorne production lifetime to 2045.

The Balder Future project involves drilling thirteen new production wells and one new water injection well on the Balder field the North Sea. The aim is to recover 136 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe).

The project also includes extending the lifetime of the floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) Jotun A.

The Balder field lies in production license PL 001 – the very first license on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). On current production estimates, the project will give the license a total lifespan of over 80 years.

“We are proud to carry the PL 001 legacy forward, and by utilizing existing infrastructure, we contribute to good resource management on the NCS. For Vår Energi this is a major step, and we are proud to be the operator of the Balder Future project, which will be one of the largest projects on the NCS the coming years,” said Vår Energi CEO Kristin F. Kragseth.

Balder Future represents a NOK 19,6 billion investment, and is expected to create almost 30 000 man-years of work through the development project and operations to 2045.

In addition to the new production wells, the project will enable the drilling of extra subsea infill wells, and new wells from the neighboring Ringhorne platform.

Vår Energi also has plans to execute further exploration drilling in the area, which if successful will potentially add even more reserves. All these activities will take place while ordinary production continues at the Balder and Ringhorne fields.

Earlier this year, Vår Energi had already awarded an EPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation) contract to Rosenberg Worley in Stavanger, Norway for the lifetime extension of the Jotun A FPSO.

Also Baker Hughes and Ocean Installer in Stavanger, will engineer, procure, construct and install new subsea production systems (SPS), umbilicals, risers and flowlines for the Jotun A FPSO.

We want to generate opportunities wherever we have our business, and do what we can to create employment and industry ripple effects. I’m happy to see that the main contracts have been awarded locally – which will benefit the supplier industry in the Stavanger region,” said Balder Future Project manager, Lars Håvardsholm.

The Jotun A FPSO will be brought to shore mid 2020 for its upgrade and life extension. During the summer of 2022 the vessel will be reinstalled in the area between the Balder and Ringhorne fields.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Vår Energi Completes ExxonMobil Assets Acquisition

Vår Energi is celebrating its first anniversary as a company, with the closing of the ExxonMobil acquisition. The ...

read more →

Apply and Aker Solutions Win Var Energi Contract

Vår Energi has signed frame agreements with Apply Sørco and Aker Solutions for modifications and maintenance ...

read more →

ExxonMobil Gets Approval for Assets Sale to Vår Energi

ExxonMobil has received approval from European Commission to sell its non-operated upstream assets in Norway to Vår ...

read more →

NOV to Provide Flexible Pipes for Balder Field

NOV Flexibles and Ocean Installer have signed a contract for the supply of flexible pipes and ancillaries for the ...

read more →

Vår Energi Pipe and Subsea Portfolio Passes PSA Probe

Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) Norway has carried out an audit of Vår Energi and its pipe and subsea portfolio on ...

read more →

Balder X Subsea Contract for BHGE and Ocean Installer

Vår Energi has awarded a contract covering engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of subsea ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

ExxonMobil in $4.5 Bln Norway Assets Sale to Var Energi

ExxonMobil has signed an agreement with Vår Energi, a company owned by Eni and HitecVision, for the sale of its ...

read more →

Vår Energi Gets Consent to Use Island Constructor on Goliat

Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) has given Vår Energi consent to use Island Constructor vessel for well ...

read more →

Rosenberg Worley Inks Vår Energi EPCI Deal

Vår Energi has awarded an EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction and installation) contract to Rosenberg ...

read more →

Equinor and Partners to Extend Gudrun Field Life

Equinor and the Gudrun partners have decided to invest in a water injection plant on the Gudrun field to improve ...

read more →

SubseaPartner Scores Goliat Work

Norwegian diving contractor SubseaPartner has been awarded a new contract by Var Energi, operator of the Goliat ...

read more →

Equinor to Extend Lifetime of Gullfaks C

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) is giving a green light to using the C platform on the Gullfaks field in ...

read more →

Vår Energi Enters Carbon Capture and Storage Partnership

Vår Energi has entered into a partnership with the Norwegian Carbon Capture & Storage Research Centre (NCCS) to ...

read more →

Equinor Gets NPD Nod to Extend Åsgard A Production

Equinor has received an approval from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate for extended technical lifetime for the ...

read more →

Vår Energi Picks Aker Solutions for Jotun FPSO FEED Study

Aker Solutions has been awarded a front end engineering and design (FEED) contract by Vår Energi for the lifetime ...

read more →