Helix Nets Neart na Gaoithe Wind Farm Work

Helix Robotics Solutions has been awarded three scopes of work for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm project by EDF Renewables.

Gary Aylmer, Helix Robotics Solutions vice president – Europe and West Africa, said: “This is a significant award for Helix as it represents an expansion to our current renewable offering – to better support the development of the UK’s offshore renewable energy sector. As a company based in Scotland, we are immensely proud to have been selected by EDF Renewables to perform the work on a Scottish offshore wind farm and look forward to working with them and the local supply chain in delivering this significant project.”

Helix Robotics Solutions’ scope of work consists of three phases for the project which are expected to start imminently.

In the Phase I, Helix will mobilize a XLS Work class ROV onboard a chartered vessel to conduct the investigation of the potential unexploded ordnances (UXOs) during a period of three months.

During the Phase II, Helix will detonate identified UXOs utilizing the same vessel and XLS ROV. The duration of work will be determined by number of UXOs that are found.

In the Phase III, using a boulder grab tool onboard a chartered vessel of opportunity, Helix will relocate and clear the designated project path of boulders. The expected duration of this phase is in excess of six months.

The project will be managed and overseen by the core team in Aberdeen, supported by specialist subcontractors from within Scotland and the wider UK:

The NnG offshore wind farm will be located 15.5 km off the Fife coast and will cover an area of approximately 105 km2. The project has the potential to generate 450MW of renewable energy, which is enough power to supply around 375,000 Scottish homes, and to offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

Offshore construction is scheduled to start in June 2020 and full commissioning is expected to complete in 2023.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

EGS to Survey Ocean Wind OWF Site for Ørsted

EGS has been awarded a new contract in support of Ørsted’s efforts in the US, after the completion of the 2018 ...

read more →

DEME to Link Neart na Gaoithe OWF Turbines

DEME Offshore has been awarded an EPCI contract for the inter-array and interconnector cables at the Neart na ...

read more →

Prysmian to Connect Neart na Gaoithe to Scottish Power Grid

Prysmian Group has secured €100 million contract from EDF Renewables for the development of submarine and land ...

read more →

Saipem Lands €750M in Offshore Wind Sector

Saipem has been awarded a contract by the French company EDF Renewables for the construction of the Neart na ...

read more →

Fugro Set for Neart na Gaoithe Geotechnical Surveys

Fugro is set to begin geotechnical surveys over the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm export cable corridor ...

read more →

Helix Bags Q7000 Contract in Nigeria

Helix Energy Solutions Group has entered into a contract for its newbuild semi-submersible well intervention ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Lamprell Cuts Steel for Moray East Jacket Foundations

Lamprell has held a steel cutting ceremony in the UAE for jacket foundations for the Moray East offshore wind farm ...

read more →

JDR Cables for Largest Wind Farm Project Off Belgium

JDR Cables, part of the TFKable, has signed a contract with DEME Offshore for the SeaMade offshore wind farm. JDR ...

read more →

Helix Makes Executive Management Changes

Helix Energy Solutions has announced certain changes within its executive management team, consistent with the ...

read more →

Vattenfall Taps Seaway 7 for Hollandse Kust Zuid Job

Seaway 7 has been selected by Vattenfall as one of its partners for the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1 & 2 offshore wind ...

read more →

BiFab to Provide Piles for Moray East Offshore Wind Farm

BiFab has secured a contract from GeoSea to produce piles worth up to £26.5 million for the Moray East offshore ...

read more →

Tekmar Gets Offshore Wind Farm Remedial Work

Tekmar Group has signed a remedial contract worth approximately £3 million for execution over the next six months. ...

read more →

Helix Set for P&A Ops in Gulf of Mexico

Offshore services player Helix Energy Solutions has acquired from Marathon Oil certain operating depths associated ...

read more →

Korean Subsea Cables for Taiwan Offshore Wind Farm Project

Korean cable maker LS Cable & System has secured a contract to supply 170 kilometers of 66kV submarine cables ...

read more →

Atkins to Design Jackets for French Offshore Wind Farm

Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been appointed to deliver the front end engineering design (FEED) ...

read more →