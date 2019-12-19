Helix Nets Neart na Gaoithe Wind Farm Work

Helix Robotics Solutions has been awarded three scopes of work for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm project by EDF Renewables.

Gary Aylmer, Helix Robotics Solutions vice president – Europe and West Africa, said: “This is a significant award for Helix as it represents an expansion to our current renewable offering – to better support the development of the UK’s offshore renewable energy sector. As a company based in Scotland, we are immensely proud to have been selected by EDF Renewables to perform the work on a Scottish offshore wind farm and look forward to working with them and the local supply chain in delivering this significant project.”

Helix Robotics Solutions’ scope of work consists of three phases for the project which are expected to start imminently.

In the Phase I, Helix will mobilize a XLS Work class ROV onboard a chartered vessel to conduct the investigation of the potential unexploded ordnances (UXOs) during a period of three months.

During the Phase II, Helix will detonate identified UXOs utilizing the same vessel and XLS ROV. The duration of work will be determined by number of UXOs that are found.

In the Phase III, using a boulder grab tool onboard a chartered vessel of opportunity, Helix will relocate and clear the designated project path of boulders. The expected duration of this phase is in excess of six months.

The project will be managed and overseen by the core team in Aberdeen, supported by specialist subcontractors from within Scotland and the wider UK:

The NnG offshore wind farm will be located 15.5 km off the Fife coast and will cover an area of approximately 105 km2. The project has the potential to generate 450MW of renewable energy, which is enough power to supply around 375,000 Scottish homes, and to offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

Offshore construction is scheduled to start in June 2020 and full commissioning is expected to complete in 2023.