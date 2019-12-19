Hydra Adds New Project Manager

Hydra Offshore Construction and Subsea has hired Daryl Walter, a 40-year marine industry professional, as project manager.

Walter will take the lead on the DP2 Saturation Diving Vessel, Subsea Responder I. He will oversee estimating proposals and will implant strategic initiatives to expand Hydra’s presence in the marine oil and gas industry.

Walter’s experience in the industry began during his deployment to Thailand in the U.S. Air Force, where he completed multiple dives on shipwrecks. Upon discharge, he attended dive school and received his degree in marine technology.

Throughout his career, Daryl has worked in both diving and supervisor roles for offshore projects. He has experience in subsea and pipeline construction diving and platform repairs and has also served as a non-destructive testing (NDT) instructor for divers.

Most recently, he was the general project manager for GMT Resources in Nigeria. While there, he oversaw an ongoing project for Shell that involved installing inter-field pipelines and topside piping in the Forcados River.

“I understood Hydra’s vision and saw that I could provide added value with my previous experience in the marine diving and construction field,Walter said. “I am looking forward to taking on the challenge of managing a growing fleet of Diving Support Vessels, Multi-Purpose Support Vessels and Barges.”

Trevor Davis, president and CEO of Hydra, added: “We do whatever it takes to accomplish our clients’ goals and execute projects efficiently.

“Daryl’s extensive knowledge and years of experience in the marine industry will undoubtedly be an asset to Hydra. We are proud to have him join our team.”

