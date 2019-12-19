NKT Acquires Technology Consulting Unit from ABB

NKT has acquired a technology consulting unit from ABB to reinforce its technology capabilities developing the future technology for power cable solutions.

The technology consulting unit specializes in key areas within power cable development such as Chemistry & Materials, Applied Mechanics and Electrical Testing, which is a non-core business of ABB.

The acquisition includes approximately 30 employees with expert competencies now being part of the existing R&D setup in NKT.

This is an important step in strengthening our technology capabilities and R&D setup to maintain our strong market position within innovative power cable solutions. I am pleased to welcome the new colleagues to NKT bringing expert knowledge in key areas needed to help continue developing the power cable technology for the future,” said Anders Jensen, executive vice president and chief technology officer in NKT.

“We are keen to continue to grow the consultancy business and leverage the strong technological capabilities of the team to continue to develop our portfolio of power cables solutions. With the acquisition we strengthen our competencies within HVDC technology. This enhances our market position in the growing HVDC market driven by offshore wind and interconnectors.”

Following the acquisition, the consultancy business remains located in Västerås, Sweden.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Mitcham Industries Completes MA-X Sonar Initial Deliveries

Mitcham Industries’ Klein Marine Systems unit has completed initial deliveries of new products based on its ...

read more →

EMGS Bags USD 8 Million Deal

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has received a USD 8 million multi-client contract from an undisclosed customer. ...

read more →

Ocean Networks Forms Submarine Cable Salvage Unit

Ocean Networks has formed a new business unit called Submarine Cable Salvage. The new division will serve the ...

read more →

Xodus Adds Asia Pacific Subsea & Pipelines Manager

Xodus Group has appointed Stephen Rivers as Subsea & Pipelines manager for Asia Pacific as the company targets ...

read more →

C-Kore Deploys 200th Subsea Testing Unit in Australia

C-Kore Systems has deployed its 200th subsea testing unit during an umbilical installation operation off the coast ...

read more →

Intecsea, OGTC Partner on Pseudo Dry Gas Liquid Removal Tech

Worley’s Intecsea consultancy has partnered with the Oil & Gas Technology Centre (OGTC) to fund prototype ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Seatec Scoops Up New Equipment Orders

The Nederlands-based technical solutions provider Seatec said it has received two new orders. The first award is ...

read more →

First Subsea Nets Ballgrab Order from CNOOC

First Subsea has received an order from China National Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to supply its Ballgrab subsea ...

read more →

Well-Safe to Boost P&A Capacity with Semi-Sub Acquisition

Aberdeen-based Well-Safe Solutions has agreed to acquire the Ocean Guardian semi-submersible drilling unit, ...

read more →

Balticconnector Gets Equipment Delivery in Finland

Balticconnector project has received main equipment delivery, including a compressor unit and its auxiliaries, for ...

read more →

Aleron Enters New Markets with Acquisition of IMPAQ

Aleron Group has acquired electrical drive engineering specialist IMPAQ, to support its expansion strategy into new ...

read more →

Shearwater in Troll Unit Seismic Shoot for Equinor

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a contract for a 4D seismic survey at the Troll Unit by Equinor, to be conducted ...

read more →

Trio Sets Up US Offshore Renewables Survey Business

US-based companies Berger Geosciences and Integral Consulting have partnered with French company Akrocean to ...

read more →

Proserv Upgrades Subsea Control Modules for Talos Energy

Proserv’s Subsea Controls business unit has delivered the fifth and sixth upgraded subsea control modules ...

read more →

Aker BP Reorganizes Finance Team

Aker BP is reorganizing its finance functions with the appointment of David Torvik Tønne to the role of CFO, while ...

read more →