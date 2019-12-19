Royal IHC Aids Installation of J-Lay System on ZPMC’s Vessel

Royal IHC has signed a contract with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) to support the installation and commissioning of the J-Lay system on ZPMC’s multipurpose vessel JSD6000 in China.

The J-Lay system was delivered by IHC in April 2019 after one of the most complex mobilization operations in the North East of England.

As part of this new contract, IHC will be responsible for the design and build of the stinger, the installation and commissioning of the pipelay system, as well as its ongoing preservation and maintenance, and offering support during the sea trials.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with ZPMC,” said IHC’s executive commercial director Mark Gillespie. “Our ongoing support will ensure that this state-of-the-art equipment enters the market as safely and efficiently as possible.”