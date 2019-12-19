SeaBird Exploration’s CFO Steps Down

SeaBird Exploration’s chief financial officer, Nils Haugestad, has resigned.

Haugestad will leave his position as of March 31, 2020, and will remain available as needed for some time after that, SeaBird informed.

Nils has been CFO in Seabird for six years and was instrumental in the refinancing of the company during the 2014-2017 industry downturn, ensuring Seabird developed on a sound footing with a stronger balance sheet and lowered costs.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks on behalf of the company to Nils for his considerable contribution during these years, and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” SeaBird said.

In addition, the company has informed that Erik von Krogh has agreed to take up the position as CFO from April 01, 2020.

Von Krogh has more than 10 years experience from the shipping and offshore industry and ship financing.

He currently holds the position as finance manager for the ship management company Myklebusthaug Management.

His previous experience includes corporate banking from Nordea Shipping, Offshore and Oil Services and investment banking from Fearnley Securities. He holds a Cand.merc./MSc from the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH).