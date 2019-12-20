Altibox Buys Skagenfiber and Its Norway-Denmark Subsea Cable

Altibox has acquired 100% of shares in Skagenfiber and its projected fiber optic cable between Norway and Denmark, thus completing the international Euroconnect-1 ring.

Skagenfiber, once live towards the end of 2020, will attract an international clientele of data centre operators and telecom carriers, further enhancing Norway’s appeal as a digital host nation.

The Euroconnect-1 ring has already planned and announced the NO-UK subsea cable between Stavanger and Newcastle, ready for service in 2021. The Skagenfiber, ready for service in 2020, will further strengthen and enhance the international Euroconnect-1 fiber ring.

Skagenfibers 170km long subsea cable stretches from Hirtshals on the northern coast of Denmark to Larvik on the southern coast of Norway with onwards connections to the data centre hub of the Oslo region.

“There is a significant requirement for high capacity fiber connections between Norway and mainland Europe. The combination of the two subsea cables, ‘NO-UK’ and ‘Skagenfiber’, will in their robustness and combined capacity meet the ever-increasing demands for first class digital infrastructure in Norway. More than that, they will connect Norwegian businesses to the world and significantly increase the attractiveness of Norway as a digital host nation to international data centres,” said Toril Nag, group executive vice president of Lyse’s telecoms division and chairwoman of Altibox.

The Skagenfiber construction begins early in the new year and the cable will be ready for service towards the end of 2020.

“We are tremendously excited to join forces with Altibox and start the realisation of this network asset, the planning of which has been more than 2 years in the making. There is keen interest in the market for first class connectivity to Norway, and in combination with the investments Altibox are making in NO-UK and Euroconnect-1, the Skagenfiber cable will most certainly place Norway firmly on the map,” added Geir Holmer, the Skagenfiber CEO.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

COBRAcable Ready for Commercial Deliveries

The COBRAcable interconnector between the Netherlands and Denmark will be available for the electricity market as ...

read more →

Siemens Converter Stations for Viking Link Interconnector

Siemens has been awarded a contract to deliver two converter stations for Viking Link, the first high-voltage ...

read more →

Saga Subsea to Manage North Sea Link Suldal Work for Nexans

Saga Subsea has been awarded the Suldal area site manager role by Nexans Norway for the North Sea Link (NSL) ...

read more →

Prysmian Nets EUR 700M Viking Link Project Contract

Prysmian Group has received a letter of award from National Grid Viking Link Limited and Energinet, for the ...

read more →

Nexans 420 kV XLPE Cables Set for New Water Depths

Nexans said it has completed the final type-test to qualify its 420 kV XLPE subsea cable for installation at a ...

read more →

NextEra Energy Transmission Buys Trans Bay Cable

NextEra Energy Transmission, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, has completed the acquisition of Trans Bay Cable from ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

TSOs Start COBRAcable Flows

Dutch and Danish national transmission system operators (TSOs) Tennet and Energinet are testing the COBRAcable, a ...

read more →

NordLink Interconnector Makes Germany Touchdown

The NordLink power cable has now been pulled in on the Germany coast marking a key milestone in the project ...

read more →

NKT in Kriegers Flak Milestone

NKT has announced an important milestone in the innovative project Kriegers Flak Combined Grid Solution connecting ...

read more →

Bulk in HAVFRUE Agreement with Amazon Web Services

Bulk Infrastructure has signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the use of Bulk’s ownership in ...

read more →

JDR Supplies Inter-Array Cables for Denmark's Kriegers Flak

JDR Cables, part of the TFKable Group, has signed a cable contract with Vattenfall for the Danish Kriegers Flak ...

read more →

MacArtney Opens Workshop Facilities at Denmark HQ

MacArtney has established a workshop facilities at its headquarters in Denmark. MacArtney HQ recently repurposed ...

read more →

Nordavind to Build Subsea Cable Between Norway and Ireland

Nordavind Data Center Sites intends to build of a new fiber optic cable between Norway and Ireland. With the ...

read more →

New Iceland Subsea Cable in Preparation

The Telecommunication Fund of Iceland and Farice, the operator of two submarine cables to Iceland, have signed a ...

read more →

EU Backs Baltic Pipe with €215M

The Baltic Pipe project, a new, bi-directional offshore gas interconnection between Poland and Denmark, will ...

read more →