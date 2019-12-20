Axxis Geo Solutions’ Board Member Resigns

Axxis Geo Solutions has received resignation notice from a board member Andreas Pay.

Andreas C. Pay is a Norwegian citizen residing in Asker, outside the capital of Oslo.

He is the CEO of Urbanium Gruppen, a family-owned real estate and investment group in Norway.

He joined Urbanium Gruppen in 2016 after working more than 10 years with M&A and capital markets advisory in ABN AMRO/RBS, Leonardo & Co and Carnegie Investment Bank.

Pay holds a Master of Science in Management from Universiteit Nyenrode and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance from Heriot-Watt University.

Axxis Geo Solutions said that Andreas Pay will not be replaced at this point.