Axxis Geo Solutions’ Board Member Resigns

Axxis Geo Solutions has received resignation notice from a board member Andreas Pay.

Andreas C. Pay is a Norwegian citizen residing in Asker, outside the capital of Oslo.

He is the CEO of Urbanium Gruppen, a family-owned real estate and investment group in Norway.

He joined Urbanium Gruppen in 2016 after working more than 10 years with M&A and capital markets advisory in ABN AMRO/RBS, Leonardo & Co and Carnegie Investment Bank.

Pay holds a Master of Science in Management from Universiteit Nyenrode and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance from Heriot-Watt University.

Axxis Geo Solutions said that Andreas Pay will not be replaced at this point.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Axxis Geo Solutions OBN Deal Hits Snag

Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) said that letter of intent from September this year for a large OBN survey has not been ...

read more →

SeaBird Board Member Resigns

SeaBird, a global seismic services provider, has announced a resignation of its board member Olav Haugland. Olav ...

read more →

AKVA Group Names New CEO as Muri Resigns

Norwegian equipment provider for aquaculture industry AKVA Group said that Hallvard Muri has resigned from his ...

read more →

NKT BoD Employee Representative Resigns

Subsea cables specialist NKT said that Peter Wennevold has resigned from his position as the company’s ...

read more →

Axxis Geo Solutions in Large OBN Survey Deal

Axxis Geo Solutions has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) to start a large OBN survey in the fourth quarter of ...

read more →

SeaBird Board Member Resigns

SeaBird Exploration has received resignation letter of Heidar Engebret as the member of the board. The nomination ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Mohn Exits DOF

Norwegian shipping company engaged in the subsea construction market, DOF, said that Frederik Wilhelm Mohn has ...

read more →

AGS Enters Brazilian OBN Market with SAExploration Contract

Norway-based Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has entered into Brazilian Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) market with a USD 4 ...

read more →

Axxis Geo Solutions Lists on Oslo Axess

The seismic player Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has been publicly listed on Oslo Axess. The listing marks the ...

read more →

Axxis Geo Solutions Inks OBN Deal

Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has signed a global master service agreement covering marine services including ocean ...

read more →

Axxis Geo Solutions Wraps Up OBN Survey for ONGC

Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has completed an Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey for ONGC at D1 and NH fields on the ...

read more →

EMGS Set for Board Changes

The chairman of the board of directors of Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS), Eystein Eriksrud, has notified the ...

read more →

Polarcus Names New Board Member

Polarcus has elected Monish Sahni as a new board member with a term of office expiring at the company’s 2020 ...

read more →

New Board Member for EnQuest

EnQuest plans to appoint New Board Member for EnQuest as a non-executive director of the EnQuest board, effective ...

read more →

Infinera Adds New Board Member

Infinera has appointed Greg Dougherty to its board of directors, effective immediately. “We are pleased to welcome ...

read more →