HullWiper Set to Launch Hull Cleaning Services in Qatar

HullWiper is joining forces with GAC Qatar in preparation to launch its hull cleaning solution at the Qatari port of Ras Laffan in early 2020.

GAC Qatar has been granted a license by the country’s Environment Ministry to operate hull cleaning equipment in its waters.

HullWiper’s Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) complies with Qatar’s strict regulations, which include collection of 100% of biofouling removed during cleaning for safe disposal at the Qatar Petroleum (QP) facility after a QP test, and the maintain proper cleaning records for monthly submissions to QP Environment office.

All fouling removed from the hull during cleaning is captured in its onboard filter unit, and a detailed report of the operation is produced, the company explained.

The agreement with GAC Qatar was signed under HullWiper’s leasing programme introduced in 2017. The programme enables it to work with partners around the world to offer ship owners and operators a cost-efficient, brush- and diver-free alternative to traditional hull cleaning methods.

The system uses adjustable seawater jets as the cleaning medium, instead of brushes or abrasives, to minimize the risk of damage to coatings.

Qatar is the region’s biggest LNG exporter with more than 70 ships transporting cargo all over the world,” said Simon Doran, HullWiper managing director. “With the increase of LNG production, and other ships operating in the  country, the number of vessels calling at its ports is expected to grow significantly and HullWiper’s operational presence at Ras Laffan will support Qatar’s initiative for safer, cleaner and greener shipping with its hull cleaning solutions.”

Daniel Nordberg, GAC Qatar managing director added: “GAC has always been a maritime services pioneer. Bringing HullWiper to Qatar is yet another initiative to tackle the global biofouling crisis.”

