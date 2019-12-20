Magma Global Provides M-Pipe for C-Innovation’s GoM Projects

Magma Global has been selected by C-Innovation to supply m-pipe thermoplastic composite subsea jumpers for flowline intervention in the Gulf of Mexico.

The 4-inch diameter 10ksi m-pipes are expected to be deployed in the next few months.

C-Innovation is planning to perform a remediation of suspected blockage or restriction in a subsea production system using Flexi-Coil.

The work will be performed in water depths of up to 6,500 feet on different assets within the Gulf of Mexico.

It will involve lowering a drill pipe riser through the moonpool of an offshore support vessel then connecting to subsea infrastructure using the m-pipe jumpers in a free-hanging steep wave configuration. The Flexi-Coil will be run down the drill pipe riser, through the m-pipe jumper and into the production flowline.

Charles Tavner, COO at Magma Global, said, “This deployment marks a first for Magma in the Gulf of Mexico. We are seeing a rapid rise in the number of contractors looking to exploit m-pipe as it is increasingly accepted that TCP is the future for the oil and gas industry. It is always a pleasure to see the feedback from the first time a company handles this material as it is so strong yet light and flexible.”

