Solstad Offshore Secures Work for Several Vessels

Solstad Offshore has signed contracts for several of its vessels with multiple clients.

Technip FMC have extended the present frame agreement with Solstad for ploughing/trenching duties in the North Sea for one year.

As part of the extension the parties have agreed to utilize the AHTS Normand Ranger for a minimum of 80 days plus options on various projects in 2020, with expected start up in April.

Solstad has also been signed a contract with Repsol Sinopec Resources UK for the CSV Normand Jarl.

The contract will begin in May 2020 and have a firm duration of 105 days. Repsol Sinopec Resources UK will utilize the vessel to support its maintenance activities in the North Sea.

The CSV’s Normand Baltic and Normand Australis has been awarded contracts for work offshore New Zealand and offshore Papua New Guinea.

Both contracts will begin in January 2020 and each will have a duration of 60 days firm plus options.

Solstad has in addition to this entered into a six months contract with a major oil company for one of its large AHTS’s. The contract start in December 2019 for operations in Brazilian waters.