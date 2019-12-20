TGS in Nigeria Multibeam and Seafloor Sampling Study

TGS, along with its joint venture partner PetroData, plans to start Nigeria’s first regional multi-client multibeam and seafloor sampling (MB&SS) study.

The study will cover an area of approximately 80,000 square kilometers of the offshore Niger Delta and will incorporate around 150 cores from the seabed,whose location is based on multibeam backscatter anomalies.

Much of this area is also covered by TGS’ NGRE19 2D seismic data that was reprocessed earlier in 2019 to take advantage of the latest seismic imaging techniques.

Final results of the new MB&SS program will be available early in  Q2 2020.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said, “The data generated from SeaSeep technology is proving to be a complementary and valuable addition to our multi-client library. The multibeam, coring and geochemical analysis provides our customers with further insight into and understanding of regional prospectivity. Following its successful implementation in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and across the MSGBC Basin, we are pleased to expand the use of this technology into West Africa’s most prolific hydrocarbon province.”

Graham Mayhew, VP – Africa, Mediterranean and Middle East at TGS, and Wole Shebioba, managing director at PetroData Management Services added, “We are excited to commence Nigeria’s first regional offshore multi-client program in nearly a decade. The deep water area offers vast potential, with plenty of open acreage opportunities. This program will help de-risk the offshore region and speed up exploration decision-making in an area which is likely to see a growing level of licensing activity in the near future.”

This project is supported by industry funding.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Ocean Infinity and NTNU Start New Scientific Study

Ocean Infinity, in partnership with the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), has started a long ...

read more →

TGS Begins Senegal 3D Seismic Survey

TGS has started a new seismic survey in the MSGBC Basin, offshore north-west Africa. The Senegal North Ultra-Deep ...

read more →

Searcher Finalizes Northern Basins Prospectivity Study

Searcher Seismic has expanded its offshore data library with the completion of its Northern Basins Prospectivity ...

read more →

Geoquip's GMR302 Supports Normand Baltic Work in Taiwan

Geoquip Marine’s GMR302 drill rig has supported Solstad’s Normand Baltic in the offshore geotechnical ...

read more →

WASSP Rolls Out New Rapid Deployment Multibeam Sounder

WASSP Multibeam has launched its new rapid deployment multibeam sounder – the W3 Rapid Deployment System (RDS). The ...

read more →

Scantrol Supplies Control Systems for R/V Svea

Scantrol has recently delivered a complete package of control systems to the new Swedish oceangoing research vessel ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Helix' Q7000 Begins DP Trials in Singapore

Helix Energy Solutions’ newbuild semi-submersible well intervention vessel, the Q7000, has started DP trials ...

read more →

Airborne Oil & Gas Wins West Africa TCP Deal with Addax

Airborne Oil & Gas has secured a contract with Addax Petroleum for the delivery of two gas lift jumpers in West ...

read more →

AML MVP to Boost NSCC’s Seafloor Mapping

A newly acquired AML Moving Vessel Profiler (MVP) will help Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) develop improved ...

read more →

Helix Bags Q7000 Contract in Nigeria

Helix Energy Solutions Group has entered into a contract for its newbuild semi-submersible well intervention ...

read more →

RusselSmith Delivers Project in Nigeria

RusselSmith has wrapped up offshore structural assessment project for a major operator in Nigeria’s Niger Delta ...

read more →

Fugro Sells Seep Survey Data Off Newfoundland

Fugro and partner Amplified Geochemical Imaging (AGI), have sold multiple licences for data from frontier regions ...

read more →

Report: Impact of Deep-Sea Mining Can Last Decades

A new study shows that the impacts of seabed mining on deep-sea ecosystems can persist for decades. Scientists at ...

read more →

EMGS Inks Well Calibration Study Deal with Equinor

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has signed an agreement for its second full-scale CSEM well calibration study ...

read more →

James Fisher Subsea Excavation Establishes Nigerian Base

James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE), part of the James Fisher & Sons, has completed its first project in ...

read more →