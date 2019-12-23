ExxonMobil Starts Liza Oil Production Off Guyana

Liza Destiny, Photo: Hess

ExxonMobil has started oil production from the Liza field offshore Guyana ahead of schedule.

Production from the first phase of the Liza field, located in the Stabroek Block, is expected to reach full capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day in coming months, and the first cargo is set to be sold within several weeks.

This historic milestone to start oil production safely and on schedule demonstrates ExxonMobil’s commitment to quality and leadership in project execution,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corporation. “We are proud of our work with the Guyanese people and government to realize our shared long-term vision of responsible resource development that maximizes benefits for all.”

The concept design for the Liza Phase 1 development project features the Liza Destiny floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel moored 190 kilometers offshore Guyana, and four subsea drill centers supporting 17 wells.

ExxonMobil and its direct contractors have spent approximately $180 million with more than 630 local suppliers since the first discovery in 2015.

“Through our continued workforce development and community investments, we are making a positive impact in Guyana,” said Rod Henson, president of ExxonMobil’s Guyana affiliate. “We are committed to the use of technology and continued innovation to achieve the highest standards for safety and environmental performance.”

A second FPSO, Liza Unity, with a capacity to produce up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day is under construction to support the Liza Phase 2 development, and front-end engineering design is underway for a potential third FPSO, the Prosperity, to develop the Payara field upon government and regulatory approvals.

ExxonMobil anticipates that by 2025 at least five FPSOs will be producing more than 750,000 barrels per day from the Stabroek Block. The timely development of these additional projects will ensure that the local workforce and the utilization of local suppliers will continue to grow.

The current estimated discovered recoverable resource for the Stabroek Block is more than 6 billion oil equivalent barrels.

Esso Exploration and Production Guyana is operator and holds 45 percent interest. Hess Guyana Exploration holds 30 percent interest and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana holds 25 percent interest.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Vår Energi Completes ExxonMobil Assets Acquisition

Vår Energi is celebrating its first anniversary as a company, with the closing of the ExxonMobil acquisition. The ...

read more →

ExxonMobil Gets Approval for Assets Sale to Vår Energi

ExxonMobil has received approval from European Commission to sell its non-operated upstream assets in Norway to Vår ...

read more →

Shawcor Inks LoI with Saipem for Payara Project

Shawcor’s pipe coating division has entered into a letter of intent with Saipem for the proposed Payara ...

read more →

Saipem Grabs Subsea Deal in Guyana

Saipem has secured a subsea contract by ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana (EEPGL) for ...

read more →

ExxonMobil in $4.5 Bln Norway Assets Sale to Var Energi

ExxonMobil has signed an agreement with Vår Energi, a company owned by Eni and HitecVision, for the sale of its ...

read more →

PGS in Guyana Shoot for CGX Energy

Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company CGX Energy has executed a contract with PGS for a 3D seismic survey ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

New Discovery for ExxonMobil in Stabroek Block

ExxonMobil has made an oil discovery on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana at the Tripletail-1 well in the Turbot ...

read more →

Unique's Water Weights Partners with Jaguar in Guyana

Subsea and offshore solutions provider Unique Group has appointed Jaguar Oilfield Services Guyana as its approved ...

read more →

Offshore Innovators Trains Guyanese Engineers

Offshore Innovators Guyana has recruited and trained a team of five Guyanese engineers in Subsea Robotics to ...

read more →

SBM Confirms FPSO Contract Award for Liza Project

SBM Offshore has confirmed a contract awards from Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), an ...

read more →

ExxonMobil Gets Government Nod for Liza Phase 2 Off Guyana

ExxonMobil has received government and regulatory approvals and funded the Liza Phase 2 development offshore ...

read more →

New Discovery for ExxonMobil on Stabroek Block

ExxonMobil has made a new oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Yellowtail-1 well, marking the 13th discovery on the ...

read more →

DOF Finds Vessels Work in Guyana and Saudi Arabia

DOF Subsea has secured multiple contracts for its vessels in Guyana and Saudi Arabia from undisclosed clients. In ...

read more →

ExxonMobil in Two New Discoveries Offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil has made two additional discoveries offshore Guyana at the Tilapia-1 and Haimara-1 wells, bringing the ...

read more →

PGS and ExxonMobil Modify South America Survey Deal

Norwegian seismic player PGS said that its contract with ExxonMobil for the 3D survey in South America has been ...

read more →