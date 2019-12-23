JX Nippon Begins Commercial Production from Layang

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation, together with PETRONAS Carigali, has started commercial oil production from Layang field.

The company’s subsidiary JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration (Malaysia) is the Operator of Block SK10 offshore Sarawak, Malaysia, where the field is situated.

Layang, in addition to its natural gas production since May 2017, began oil production by using a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading System (FPSO) named ‘FPSO Helang’.

The production of oil from Layang is estimated at about 3,000 barrels per day, and about 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOED) with natural gas combined.

FPSO Helang is also planned to be utilized for production and shipping of oil from Helang field in Block SK10. The production of oil and natural gas from Layang and Helang with the use of FPSO Helang is estimated to reach about 20,000 BOED.

This expansion of production facilities in Block SK10 comprised of Layang, Helang and Beryl gas field, the company’s one of main projects, will enhance the value of the asset and increase its profitability.