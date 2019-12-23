JX Nippon Begins Commercial Production from Layang

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation, together with PETRONAS Carigali, has started commercial oil production from Layang field.

The company’s subsidiary JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration (Malaysia) is the Operator of Block SK10 offshore Sarawak, Malaysia, where the field is situated.

Layang, in addition to its natural gas production since May 2017, began oil production by using a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading System (FPSO) named ‘FPSO Helang’.

The production of oil from Layang is estimated at about 3,000 barrels per day, and about 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOED) with natural gas combined.

FPSO Helang is also planned to be utilized for production and shipping of oil from Helang field in Block SK10. The production of oil and natural gas from Layang and Helang with the use of FPSO Helang is estimated to reach about 20,000 BOED.

This expansion of production facilities in Block SK10 comprised of Layang, Helang and Beryl gas field, the company’s one of main projects, will enhance the value of the asset and increase its profitability.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Scotland-Japan Subsea Alliance Lands £21M Funding

A joint initiative between Japan and Scotland will see almost £21 million ($25.7 million) invested into underwater ...

read more →

XPRIZE Winners Meet with Japanese Prime Minister

Members of the GEBCO-Nippon Foundation Alumni Team have met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on ...

read more →

Sapura Energy Lands $241M in Contracts

Sapura Energy said it has been awarded 10 new contracts for its Engineering & Construction and Drilling ...

read more →

Total in Culzean Start

Total has started up production from the Culzean gas condensate field located 230 kilometers off the coast of ...

read more →

GEBCO-NF Alumni Team Takes Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE

The GEBCO-Nippon Foundation Alumni Team has won the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE, to claim the top prize of $4 ...

read more →

Seabed 2030 and World Ocean Council Enter New Partnership

The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project and the World Ocean Council (WOC) have agreed a new partnership for ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Fugro Supports North Atlantic Ocean Seabed Mapping

Fugro has recently contributed more than 110,000 square kilometers of high-resolution bathymetry data in the North ...

read more →

DeepStar Project Picks Upwing and MHI for EPS Topology

Upwing Energy, an artificial lift technology company, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) have been selected by ...

read more →

Webtool Cable Gripper Put to the Test

Hydraulic tools specialist Webtool has completed testing of its cable retrieval tool (CRT200) by The Nippon Salvage ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (April 01 – ...

read more →

Kongsberg Completes Purchase of RRCM

Kongsberg Group has completed the purchase of Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine (RRCM), announced in July 2018. The ...

read more →

Seabed 2030 Project and Five Deeps Expedition Ink MoU

The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project and the Five Deeps Expedition have signed a Memorandum of ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 21 ...

read more →

DOF Subsea Wins Layang Field Work

Yinson Energy has awarded DOF Subsea Asia Pacific Region a contract to provide transportation & installation ...

read more →

CNOOC Begins Production from Huizhou Development Project

CNOOC Limited has started production from Huizhou 32-5 oilfield comprehensive adjustment/Huizhou 33-1 oilfield ...

read more →