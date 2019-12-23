Saipem Charters Solstad’s DLB Norce Endeavour with Option to Buy

Solstad Offshore has entered into a bareboat contract with Saipem Portugal, a subsidiary of Saipem, for the DLB Norce Endeavour lay barge vessel.

The contract will begin on the January 02, 2020 and have a firm duration until May 31, 2021 with an optional period of further five months.

As part of the bareboat contract Saipem Portugal has the option, at its discretion and subject to, among others, Saipem’s internal approvals, to purchase the DLB Norce Endeavour.

DLB Norce Endeavour is a 146 meters length lay barge vessel built in 2010, equipped with a main crane of 1100 mt lift capacity, to be employed for pipelaying activities worldwide.

The commercial terms are confidential between the parties.