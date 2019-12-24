Arnout Damen Takes Helm of Damen Shipyards Group

Damen Shipyards Group has named Arnout Damen as the new CEO, effective January 01, 2020.

At the same time, the shipbuilding company is switching to a divisional structure to serve the market more effectively and efficiently.

Arnout Damen takes over from René Berkvens, who has been the CEO of Damen Shipyards Group for more than thirteen years.

We are extremely indebted to René for his commitment as our company’s top executive,” said Kommer Damen. “Under his leadership, Damen has grown into a globally operating, leading player. We are therefore pleased that he continues to use his knowledge, network and experience for the company in preparation for his accession to the Supervisory Board.”

Arnout Damen has been preparing for the move to CEO for many years. Over the past nine years he has been a member of the group’s executive board, responsible for operations and commercial affairs.

In his new position as CEO, his first priority is the further implementation of the divisional structure.

“Preparations for this have been going on for several months. We will be officially switching from January 01,” said Arnout. “Damen is known as an innovative and dynamic company that works very closely with its clients. We would like to maintain this. With the growth of recent years, the switch to a divisional structure has become logical to remain close to the various markets and to further expand our leading position in the fields of quality, digitalization and sustainability.”

In his position as chief commercial officer, Arnout Damen will be succeeded on January 01 by Jan-Wim Dekker.

