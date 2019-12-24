GO Invests in New Submarine Cable

Malta’s telecommunications provider, GO, has announced a multi-million investment in a new submarine cable system.

GO’s third submarine cable will connect Malta to Marseille, a port city in southern France.

“As a leader in its field, GO is once again responding to the country’s need for a more robust telecommunications infrastructure. This multi-million euro investment will promote Malta as the absolute Mediterranean hub for telecommunications and business. GO continues to be an active player and one of the largest investors in the country’s economic journey,” said Nikhil Patil, CEO of GO.

The news about the new cable comes a couple days after the company suffered a major outage on its international connectivity which impacted all internet services, as well as certain dedicated business services.

GO’s engineers and foreign counterparts have successfully diagnosed and restored services back to normal.