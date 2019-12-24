INS Darshak Finalizes Hydrographic Survey Off Mauritius

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Darshak has completed a hydrographic survey offshore Mauritius.

The preliminary data of the survey in southern part of Mauritius, was handed over to the Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Steven Obeegadoo, by the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Tanmaya Lal.

INS Darshak undertook the hydrographic and oceanographic surveys under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Mauritius and India which provides for cooperation in the areas of hydrographic surveys and production of navigational charts, exchange of data, supply of equipment, exchange of personnel and assistance through provision of technical expertise and capacity building, among others.

This was the 13th deployment of Indian Naval Surveying ship in Mauritian waters under the MoU.

The survey will pave the way for the publication of navigational chart of ‘Souillac’ and subsequently be made available to all stakeholders and seafarers all over the world.

The ship also undertook data collection for scientific research in the South Eastern part of Mauritius for the benefit of the Continental Shelf Maritime Zones Administration and Exploration as well as completed surveys for the Beach Authority at Riambel.

These data will eventually enable stakeholders and policy makers to make better decisions as regards blue economy, maritime security, exploration of potential use of maritime resources and coastal developments.

