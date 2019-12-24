Kitron Nets Orders for HVDC Technology

Kitron has received orders to supply test systems and electronics modules for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology used for offshore wind.

The contract, with an undisclosed client, has a value of more than NOK 75 million.

“These orders are strategically important for Kitron, as they come from a leading company within the rapidly growing renewable energy sector. This also confirms our ability to supply advanced technical services, such as test development,” said Peter Nilsson, president and CEO of Kitron.

Deliveries are planned for 2020 with startup in the second quarter.

Production will take place at Kitron’s plant in Norway.