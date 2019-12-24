Magseis Fairfield Gets Equinor Deal Renewal

zoom Snorre field, Photo: Equinor

Equinor has renewed the management and operational contractual relationship with Magseis Fairfield for the permanent reservoir monitoring (PRM) containerized source for the Snorre and Grane fields.

The renewal is for a period of further four years, Magseis Fairfield informed.

The system, designed and delivered in 2013, has been operated by Magseis Fairfield acquiring 4D surveys twice a year over both Equinor assets.

The contractual relationship under the Equinor framework agreement extends the existing scope of operations by adding the ability to utilize the system over multiple assets in different configurations.