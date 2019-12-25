New Discovery for Shell in Australia

Shell Australia has made a gas and condensate discovery in the Browse Basin off the North West Coast of Western Australia. 

Drilling of the Bratwurst -1 exploration well, within title AC/P64 (100% Shell Equity, operated), was concluded after a 78-day campaign.

This campaign was completed in just over 18 months from bidding and 12 months from award of the AC/P64 title.

This discovery is located 160km north east of the Shell operated Prelude FLNG facility and presents an opportunity for a future tie-back to Prelude.

“Gas is a core component of our strategy to provide more and cleaner energy solutions,” said Zoe Yujnovich, executive vice president, Shell Australia. “Today’s announcement shows how, through exploration, we are building a strong pipeline of discoveries to support our assets in Western Australia.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Shearwater Shoots Seismic for Shell in Black Sea

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a seismic acquisition contract by Royal Dutch Shell (Shell) in the Black Sea. ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Gets Pierce Contract from Shell

Subsea 7 has received a sizeable, between USD 50 million and USD 150 million, contract from Shell for the Pierce ...

read more →

Shell in 3D Seismic Off Western Australia

Shell Australia is planning to undertake the factory 3D marine seismic survey within the Browse and Bonaparte Basin ...

read more →

Shell Makes FID for PowerNap Subsea Tie-Back in GoM

Shell Offshore, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, has made the final investment decision (FID) for the PowerNap ...

read more →

New Oil Discovery for Equinor at Utsira High

Equinor and partners Lundin and Spirit Energy have made a small oil discovery in production licence 167 at the ...

read more →

Trendsetter Connection Systems for Shell

Trendsetter Engineering has been awarded a contract to provide Shell with an order of TC2 Collet Connection ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Appomattox Start for Shell

Shell has started production at Appomattox floating production system months ahead of schedule. Appomattox floating ...

read more →

New Discovery for Eni in Ghana

Eni has made a gas and condensate discovery in CTP-Block 4, offshore Ghana. The well, drilled on the Akoma ...

read more →

Preparations Start for Xanadu Seismic Survey Off Australia

Synterra Technologies has started preparations in Perth for the Xanadu seismic survey scheduled to start by the end ...

read more →

Shell Makes Blacktip Oil Find in Gulf of Mexico

Shell has announced a significant discovery at the Blacktip prospect in the deep-water U.S. Gulf of Mexico. ...

read more →

Shearwater Grabs Seismic Acquisition Contract from Shell

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a multi-project marine seismic 3D and 4D acquisition contract by Shell ...

read more →

Shell Awards Wood and KBR with Crux FEED

Wood and KBR have secured a new multi-million dollar contract to deliver integrated front-end engineering design ...

read more →

Ocean Infinity Provides Maps for Ocean Discovery XPRIZE

Ocean Infinity has signed an agreement with XPRIZE to provide high-resolution baseline maps against which ...

read more →

CGG Wraps Up Seismic Survey for FAR in Australia

CGG has completed seismic acquisition across WA-458-P permit in Australia for FAR Limited. Late last quarter FAR ...

read more →

Shell Kicks Off Prelude FLNG Production

Shell has kicked off production from Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility by opening subsea wells ...

read more →