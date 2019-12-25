New Discovery for Shell in Australia

Shell Australia has made a gas and condensate discovery in the Browse Basin off the North West Coast of Western Australia.

Drilling of the Bratwurst -1 exploration well, within title AC/P64 (100% Shell Equity, operated), was concluded after a 78-day campaign.

This campaign was completed in just over 18 months from bidding and 12 months from award of the AC/P64 title.

This discovery is located 160km north east of the Shell operated Prelude FLNG facility and presents an opportunity for a future tie-back to Prelude.

“Gas is a core component of our strategy to provide more and cleaner energy solutions,” said Zoe Yujnovich, executive vice president, Shell Australia. “Today’s announcement shows how, through exploration, we are building a strong pipeline of discoveries to support our assets in Western Australia.”