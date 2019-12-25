OE35 Wave Energy Device Arrives to NAVFAC for Testing

Photo: U.S. Navy

Naval Facilities (NAVFAC) Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC) has received Ocean Energy 35 (OE35) wave energy converter (WEC) buoy at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for scheduled testing.

NAVFAC hosted a Hawaiian Blessing ceremony for the OE35, prior to the scheduled installation and testing of the buoy offshore the Base.

The device is currently undergoing testing at the test site. After installation, the OE35 device will be the largest capacity wave energy device installed globally.

The 826-ton buoy measures 125 feet by 59 feet with a draft of 31 feet. Fabricated by Vigor Technologies, the oversized buoy was deployed from its fabrication site in Portland, Oregon, and made its journey to the U.S. Navy Wave Energy Test Site (WETS) located in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

The adaption of the OE35 buoy aligns with the Navy’s efforts outlined in our strategic design initiative to maximize naval shore readiness through focusing on maritime operations, product performance and energy security,” said Kail Macias, NAVFAC EXWC technical director. “The United States Navy is excited to work alongside DOE’s Water Power Program in supporting this first grid-connected test of an oscillating water column buoy at the Navy’s Wave Energy Test Site here in Oahu.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Forum UK Beefs Up Its Hyperbaric Testing Facility

Forum Energy Technologies has completed a three-month upgrade to its hyperbaric testing facility, which, according ...

read more →

Maersk Installer Arrives in Mexico on Pemex Duty

Maersk Supply Service has secured a one-and-a-half-year contract with Blue Marine Group to support Pemex from ...

read more →

Saipem Inks WEC Tech Development Deal with Wello

Italian offshore energy services major Saipem and the Finnish company Wello have signed a memorandum of ...

read more →

OPT Inks Two New Contracts with Enel Chile

Ocean Power Technologies has signed two new contracts with Enel Green Power Chile (EGP), a subsidiary of Enel ...

read more →

Scottish Wave Tech Firm to Power Subsea Equipment

Wave energy firm Mocean Energy has set up a base in Aberdeen to commercialise its Seabase technology. The Edinburgh ...

read more →

Xodus Adds Principal Consultant to Its Renewables Team

Xodus Group has added a new principal consultant to strengthen its renewables team as the company sets its sights ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

GM Flow Launches Offshore Flow Measurement Tech

GM Flow Measurement Services has developed new automated technology to measure and analyse flow data on offshore ...

read more →

PacIOOS Redeploys Wave Buoy in Tanapag

PacIOOS has recently redeployed its wave buoy outside of Tanapag, Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands. The ...

read more →

HR Wallingford Tests New Offshore Wind Foundation

HR Wallingford has started physical model testing of a new offshore wind foundation known as the Gravity Tripod. ...

read more →

Green Marine, SME Team Up on anchoring and mooring solutions

Green Marine and Sustainable Marine Energy (SME) have joined forces to provide anchoring and mooring solutions for ...

read more →

Blue-GIFT: 1st Call for Ocean Energy Demos

The €2.5 million Blue-GIFT (Blue Growth and Innovation Fast Tracked) project has announced the 1st call for ...

read more →

Wello Wins 30MW India Deal

Finnish technology company focused on ocean-wave energy conversion, Wello, has signed a letter of intent with Inix ...

read more →

MSS Adds Energy Advisory System to Its Vessels

Maersk Supply Service has signed a contract with Eniram, a Wärtsilä company, to install an Energy Advisory System ...

read more →

EMEC Aids Development of Marine Energy Centre in China

The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) will support Qingdao Pilot National Laboratory for Marine Science and ...

read more →

SINN Power Investigates Caribbean Wave Energy Potential

SINN Power has recently visited the Caribbean islands of Aruba and Curacao to explore the potential of wave energy ...

read more →