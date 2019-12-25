Santos Submits Plan for Keraudren Extension Seismic Survey

Santos has submitted an environment plan to National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) for the Keraudren Extension 3D Marine Seismic Survey, offshore Australia.

Santos proposed to undertake a 3D seismic marine survey over a portion of exploration permit areas WA-435-P, WA-436-P, WA-437-P and WA-438-P, and surrounding waters in the Bedout Sub-basin in Commonwealth waters off the coast of Western Australia.

The survey data is required to develop regional geologic models to inform the exploration permit retention strategy, and the potential location of future drilling of exploration and development wells.

The survey may be acquired in stages. The exact area to be acquired in each stage will be determined based on operational and timing factors, and in consultation with key stakeholders.

To allow for flexibility a period of three years, between 2020 to 2022, is proposed in which to complete the survey. It is Santos’ intention to begin the survey in 2020 and to acquire the full survey within two of the three years.

In order to avoid sensitive fish spawning and whale migration periods, acquisition of the survey will only be undertaken between 1 February to 31 July in any given year. The first phase of acquisition is unlikely to commence before April 2020.

The survey will take at least 132 days to complete, with operations occurring on a 24-hour basis. An additional 30 days of contingency time within the operational area has been provided as part of the environmental assessment.