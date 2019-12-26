GEO.xyz Nets Thor Offshore Wind Farm UXO Box Survey

Photo: Danish Energy Agency

Energinet has awarded unexploded ordnance (UXO) box survey for Thor offshore wind farm in the Danish North Sea to GEO.xyz.

Energinet is performing the initial geophysical and geotechnical investigations prior to the procurement of the wind farm.

The survey will be conducted in order to minimize the UXO risk for the geotechnical investigations, planned to start in April 2020.

The survey shall be performed in approximately 100 rectangular zones and will include magnetometer survey, side scan sonar (SSS) survey and multi-beam echo-sounding (MBES) survey.

The project will have a duration of three months.

The Thor wind farm, named after Thorsminde, will have a capacity of min. 800 MW and max. 1.000 MW, and will be connected to the grid between year 2024 and 2027.

Thor wind farm is the first of three offshore wind farms to be build in Denmark before 2030.

