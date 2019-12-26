MBARI Researchers Discover Seafloor Holes Off Big Sur

Seafloor map showing pockmark and micro-depressions in the seafloor off Big Sur. Photo: MBARI

Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) scientists have recently discovered thousands of mysterious holes or pits in the seafloor during a survey off Big Sur, USA.

Scientists and resource managers want to understand how these pits formed because this area is the site of a proposed offshore wind farm.

The researchers found two different sizes of holes. The larger ones, known as pockmarks, average 175 meters (almost 600 feet) across and five meters (16 feet) deep, and are nearly circular and fairly evenly spaced.

Some of these pockmarks were initially discovered by MBARI scientists in 1999 during a seafloor survey using ship-mounted sonar. Over the last few years, additional surveys by MBARI and other organizations revealed over 5,200 pockmarks spread out over 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles), making this area the largest known pockmark field in North America.

More recently, MBARI conducted detailed seafloor surveys using sonar mounted on autonomous underwater vehicles. These surveys revealed thousands of smaller pits, which they termed micro-depressions. The micro-depressions average just 11 meters (36 feet) across and one meter (three feet) deep. They have steeper sides than the pockmarks and are often elongated in one direction.

Seafloor pockmarks have been found elsewhere around the world, and have been associated with releases of methane gas or other fluids from the seafloor. Such methane releases could potentially cause the seafloor to be unstable, which could pose risks for structures such as offshore oil platforms or wind turbines.

However MBARI researchers found no evidence of methane in the sediment or seawater in this region. In fact, sonar data showing layers of seafloor sediments suggest that these pockmarks have been inactive for the last 50,000 years.

In contrast to the pockmarks, the micro-depressions formed in relatively young sediment. In addition, almost all of the micro-depressions contain objects such as rocks, kelp holdfasts, bones, trash, or fishing gear. Many micro-depressions also have ‘tails’ of sediment that probably originated within the depression. In many areas, these tails are all oriented in the same direction.

Based on these observations, the researchers hypothesize that the micro-depressions are relatively recent features that were excavated by local seafloor currents. Because the sediment on the seafloor in this area is so soft and ‘fluffy’, the researchers speculate that even the movements of fish hiding out in the micro-depressions could stir up the sediment, allowing it to be carried away by currents.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

WASSP Rolls Out New Rapid Deployment Multibeam Sounder

WASSP Multibeam has launched its new rapid deployment multibeam sounder – the W3 Rapid Deployment System (RDS). The ...

read more →

Sonardyne Boosts Ormen Lange Seabed Monitoring

Norske Shell is launching a 10-year seabed subsidence monitoring campaign at its Ormen Lange gas field in the ...

read more →

AML MVP to Boost NSCC’s Seafloor Mapping

A newly acquired AML Moving Vessel Profiler (MVP) will help Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) develop improved ...

read more →

TAMRF Extends JOIDES Resolution Charter Deal

Siem Offshore’s subsidiary Overseas Drilling Ltd (ODL) and Texas A&M Research Foundation (TAMRF) have ...

read more →

NOC Researchers Embark on New PAP Observatory Expedition

The RRS Discovery departed Southampton for this year’s annual research expedition to the Porcupine Abyssal Plain ...

read more →

Okeanus Winch & LARS for JOGMEC Seabed Mining Ops

Okeanus has received a purchase order from NiGK Corporation (NiGK) in Japan for the development, manufacture, and ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

iXblue Surveys EOLFI’s Future Floating Wind Farm Site

iXblue’s Sea Operations division has been selected by EOLFI, the “Ferme Eolienne Flottante de Groix & ...

read more →

Ocean Dynamics Utilizes Falcon Inspection ROV Off Canada

The University of Victoria has engaged Ocean Dynamics to deploy a Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV for the inspection of ...

read more →

Report: Impact of Deep-Sea Mining Can Last Decades

A new study shows that the impacts of seabed mining on deep-sea ecosystems can persist for decades. Scientists at ...

read more →

Reach Subsea Vessel to Support Titanic Survey Expedition

Reach Subsea’s Havila Harmony will serve as the topside support vessel for citizen explorers, researchers, ...

read more →

NOC Leads Research into Carbon Dioxide Storage Leaks

RRS James Cook set sail to embark on a world-first experiment to develop methods for detecting and monitoring leaks ...

read more →

Nautilus to Be Delisted form TSX

Nautilus Minerals common shares will be delisted from Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) effective at the close of market ...

read more →

TCarta Marine to Map Kiribati Seafloor

TCarta Marine has been contracted by the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) to provide a baseline dataset of ...

read more →

Sonardyne Delivers Sentry Sonar for Deployment in US GoM

Sonardyne International has delivered a sonar monitoring system to an unnamed US oil company, to reinforce its ...

read more →

Oceanographer Pisias Honored by US Navy and AGU

Dr. Nicklas Pisias has received the Maurice Ewing Medal, sponsored jointly by the U.S. Navy and the American ...

read more →