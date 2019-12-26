Port of Antwerp Deploys Plastic Catcher Supplied by Allseas
Port of Antwerp has recently deployed a system to catch plastic designed by Allseas.
The port authority said that the introduction of a passive catcher system will significantly reduce the quantity of pollutant plastics found in the waters around Doeldok.
The plastic catcher is working on the basis of wind, water and gravity. A narrow 100 m long floating arm, 1.5 m in depth, guides floating waste into the receptacle where a series of filter systems separates larger and smaller waste.
When full, the containers are disconnected and emptied, and the waste transported for processing.
The collected plastic will be recycled.