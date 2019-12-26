Port of Antwerp Deploys Plastic Catcher Supplied by Allseas

Port of Antwerp has recently deployed a system to catch plastic designed by Allseas.

The port authority said that the introduction of a passive catcher system will significantly reduce the quantity of pollutant plastics found in the waters around Doeldok.

The plastic catcher is working on the basis of wind, water and gravity. A narrow 100 m long floating arm, 1.5 m in depth, guides floating waste into the receptacle where a series of filter systems separates larger and smaller waste.

When full, the containers are disconnected and emptied, and the waste transported for processing.

The collected plastic will be recycled.