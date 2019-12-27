Magseis Fairfield Grabs Two New OBN Projects in GoM

Magseis Fairfield has secured two consecutive deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN) projects in the Gulf of Mexico by an undisclosed repeat customer.

The surveys will be carried out in the Mississippi Canyon and Garden Banks areas and will cover a total area of more than 900 square kilometers.

Work is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2020 and is expected to take approximately 100 days.

“The award of these two projects demonstrates our technology leadership position in the Gulf of Mexico. This ZXPLR crew has been in high demand, and the award strengthens our 2020 backlog significantly,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.

The ZXPLR crew led by the REM Saltire node handling vessel was established in the Spring of 2019 and has since been in continuous demand for projects in the Gulf of Mexico. This contract extends the project coverage for this crew through August 2020.