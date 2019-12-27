NYSERDA Supports Data Collection for New York’s Offshore Wind Development

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) is making available up to $5.5 million to support the collection of geophysical and geotechnical data from areas off New York’s Atlantic coast that hold the potential for future offshore wind development.

The announcement further advances Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Green New Deal goal to responsibly develop 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035, as codified under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).

Alicia Barton, president and CEO, NYSERDA said, “Today’s announcement is another step in Governor Cuomo’s steadfast march to achieving 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035, putting New York in a clear national leadership position when it comes to advancing this new industry. The surveys NYSERDA will be funding under this solicitation will expand the offshore wind industry’s access to geophysical and geotechnical data that will provide the foundation for future offshore wind development in these areas, and accelerate project development while driving down costs.”

Through this solicitation, NYSERDA seeks to advance the development of the primary and secondary areas identified by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) as the Hudson North and Hudson South draft Wind Energy Areas (draft WEAs). These studies will collect and make public high-quality seabed soil and geological data for progressing the preliminary design and installation requirements for future offshore wind projects within the draft WEAs.

NYSERDA will select one or more contractors to undertake geophysical and geotechnical investigations and develop a model for describing geophysical and geotechnical conditions for both draft WEAs.

NYSERDA will also select a contractor to support project management and host the data that is collected. The deadline for submission is January 21, 2020.

The announcement builds on the data collected in a Geotechnical and Geophysical Desktop Study, which includes information on the middle continental shelf – off the shore of New York and New Jersey – creating a regional overview of the seafloor and sub-seafloor environment as it relates to offshore wind development.

A strong knowledge of environmental conditions and factors, including seabed soil conditions, are essential for the safe and responsible design and operation of offshore wind installations.

Obtaining additional in-field characterization of the soil conditions off New York’s Atlantic coast will help increase certainty of development conditions, which are critical in advancing planning activities such as project layout and turbine siting.

New York Offshore Wind Alliance director Joe Martens said, “The collection of geophysical and geotechnical data from areas off of New York’s Atlantic coast is yet another demonstration of New York’s leadership promoting the responsible development of offshore wind. The data generated by this initiative will ultimately lead to better projects, lower cost and enhanced safety. New York is leading the way to a clean energy future and relying on data collection and sound science to get us there.”