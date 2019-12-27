Sif Preferred Equipment Supplier for Japanese Wind Project

zoom Illustration Photo: Sif

Sif Holding has entered into exclusive negotiations for the delivery of 33 monopiles and 33 transition pieces for an offshore wind project in Japan.

The current state of negotiations has led to a pre-order of the steel for the project.

Manufacture of the MP/TP-foundations and disclosure of project details is subject to the issue of a Notice To Proceed (NTP) by the client, Sif said.

Sif’s orderbook for 2020 now has approximately 175 Kton of which 25 Kton under exclusive negotiations and 150 Kton in firm projects.